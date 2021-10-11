Local aircraft group seeking to set up new scholarship for Portage High School students

A Portage aircraft group is raising funds to establish a new scholarship to promote interest in aviation among local students.
To that end, Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 371 hosted its first annual fly-in/drive-in chili feed Saturday at the Portage Municipal Airport, drawing planes from more than 100 miles away, according to chapter members.
Chapter President Leif Gregerson said the group’s goal is to award one $500 scholarship each year or every two years to a Portage High School student who plans to pursue studies related to aviation. The amount and frequency depends on the success of fundraising efforts.
“We’ve never done a scholarship before. We’ve never had the funds,” Gregerson said.
Saturday’s event served 81 people, raising about $230, which Gregerson said Monday was lower than he’d hoped. Funds from the chapter’s primary fundraiser, a pancake breakfast held every year on the Sunday before Memorial Day, also will be used in part for the scholarship. The breakfast drew more than 600 people this year, he said.
Gregerson said he doesn’t know yet how much interest there will be among students for such a scholarship, but some chapter members who sit on other scholarship committees suggested it as a way to get their name and mission out to youth.
Steve Johnson of Pardeeville, a pilot, aircraft mechanic and flight instructor with Chapter 371, said the organization wants to keep “the spirit of aviation alive,” and a scholarship is one way to do that, especially given the need for pilots. It offers students a variety of opportunities with potential careers including pilot, aircraft mechanic, flight attendant and air traffic controller.
“We are in such a dire need for airline pilots and for mechanics that most of the airlines are hiring people fresh out of high school and training them from that point on,” Johnson said.
The number of people he’s been training to fly has “dropped off immensely” in recent years, he said.
Portage High School alumna Greta McKinnon, 21, a volunteer at the chili feed, said she has been thinking about getting her pilot’s license. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she and her step-father “got bored” and started coming regularly to the Portage airport where he now owns a plane, she said.
“It’s really nice here. I like it,” McKinnon said.
Though she’s a senior studying elementary education at Ripon College, McKinnon said she would have been interested in the scholarship had it been around -- and her enthusiasm for planes developed earlier -- when she was in high school.
“I like going over my house and over my school,” she said of the three times she’s flown from the Portage airport. “I like going over the parts of Portage that you see on a daily basis, but it looks so small up there.”
Anyone interested in donating to the scholarship fund may contact Gregerson at 608-617-7187 or lgregerson1959@gmail.com.
“If they want to donate or have some other thing that they can offer, you know, we’d be grateful,” Gregerson said.
Link to the airport
Both EAA members also advocated for keeping the Portage airport, established in the 1940s, open and working for as long as possible while the city searches for a new location. Johnson said he’s been flying there for more than 50 years, and before that, his father did the same.
“There’s a lot of history that was made here,” he said.
Around 1960, a roughly 6-year-old Johnson looked out the window at the municipal airport and saw a twin-engine plane featuring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck land on the runway. Walt Disney stepped out of it, Johnson said, because Portage was the closest airport to Baraboo with a blacktop runway and Disney was there to visit Circus World Museum.
“It was pretty cool,” he said. “Who would’ve thought at that time that maybe it would be nice to get an autograph or something from him, but that was one of my claim to fames about being here.”
“That’s what can happen if you’ve got a good airport,” Gregerson said.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.