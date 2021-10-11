Local aircraft group seeking to set up new scholarship for Portage High School students

“I like going over my house and over my school,” she said of the three times she’s flown from the Portage airport. “I like going over the parts of Portage that you see on a daily basis, but it looks so small up there.”

Anyone interested in donating to the scholarship fund may contact Gregerson at 608-617-7187 or lgregerson1959@gmail.com.

“If they want to donate or have some other thing that they can offer, you know, we’d be grateful,” Gregerson said.

Both EAA members also advocated for keeping the Portage airport, established in the 1940s, open and working for as long as possible while the city searches for a new location. Johnson said he’s been flying there for more than 50 years, and before that, his father did the same.

“There’s a lot of history that was made here,” he said.