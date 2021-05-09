Local schools find free meals for students now and next school year as 'huge relief'

Portage employs 17 staff members in food service, down from 22 staff members prior to the pandemic, Denman said. Many school districts including Portage had to eliminate some food service positions and also did not replace retiring food service employees for reasons including not needing someone to process payments and the elimination of services like salad bars.

From September to December, Portage served only about half of the 1,100 students it had served every school day prior to the pandemic, Denman said. Portage now serves meals to 740 students per day who can attend school for up to four days per week, but Denman thought the number would be higher.

“I actually don’t expect a huge increase next year, overall, because I think we would have seen it by now,” Denman said. “Right now, we just want to get back to where we were.”

At the height of Portage's delivery and pickup food service in 2020, it served more than 800 families per day.

Only three to five families utilize its pickup service currently, Denman said. “People just stopped coming after the first 3 weeks. The numbers just keep getting smaller and smaller.”