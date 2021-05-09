Local schools find free meals for students now and next school year as 'huge relief'

Local schools hope more students who need food will get it after the U.S. Department of Agriculture decided last month to keep reimbursing districts for meals served through June 2022.
Free meals have been provided to students since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 when districts closed their doors but provided food using deliveries and pickup locations. With in-person attendance increasing among students across all districts in the 2020-21 school year, schools have seen some positive trends in food service.
“It’s fast and it’s free for anybody and everybody, and nobody can say anything about it,” said Wisconsin Dells Food Service Director Greg Heller. “There’s no stigma.”
Breakfast and lunch participation is currently up by about 50% compared to pre-pandemic years in Wisconsin Dells, Heller said. Wisconsin Dells through March served 110,198 lunches in 2020-21, putting it on track to exceed last year’s total of 122,629 lunches served.
Food service is faster for students because so much of the food is prepackaged now and students don’t need to wait for payments to be processed, Portage Food Service Director Megan Denman said. Portage is providing breakfasts to 80 students per day compared to just 20 students per day before the pandemic.
“We’re handing it to them at the doors and nobody thinks anything of it,” Denman said of breakfasts. “When it’s free, there’s just easier access.”
Portage employs 17 staff members in food service, down from 22 staff members prior to the pandemic, Denman said. Many school districts including Portage had to eliminate some food service positions and also did not replace retiring food service employees for reasons including not needing someone to process payments and the elimination of services like salad bars.
From September to December, Portage served only about half of the 1,100 students it had served every school day prior to the pandemic, Denman said. Portage now serves meals to 740 students per day who can attend school for up to four days per week, but Denman thought the number would be higher.
“I actually don’t expect a huge increase next year, overall, because I think we would have seen it by now,” Denman said. “Right now, we just want to get back to where we were.”
At the height of Portage's delivery and pickup food service in 2020, it served more than 800 families per day.
Only three to five families utilize its pickup service currently, Denman said. “People just stopped coming after the first 3 weeks. The numbers just keep getting smaller and smaller.”
Baraboo School District in 2020-21 has served 141,885 meals including breakfasts through March compared to 247,438 meals served last year and 253,915 meals served in 2018-19. Baraboo Food Service Director Mary Loveless said she expects the USDA extension will help to alleviate food insecurities among families who lost work due to COVID-19, but added it would be difficult to prove that more students who need food are getting food because 30% of Baraboo’s students elected to do virtual learning at the beginning of the school year.
Baraboo has about 30 food service employees and although it hasn’t needed to lay off anyone, it has five vacant positions following resignations the district won’t fill for the remainder of the school year, Loveless said. Food service staffs like Baraboo’s nevertheless have new duties during the pandemic including significant cleaning and disinfecting protocols as well as prepackaging food.
Neither Loveless nor Denman thought stigma regarding free food was an issue in their respective districts prior to the pandemic and therefore don’t expect an increase in food service related to it.
“The only way anyone would know if a student was receiving their meal free or reduced would be if the student told someone themselves,” Loveless said.
Denman, during her 11 years working in schools, has known many families that didn’t qualify for free/reduced lunches but struggled to pay for food anyway and she thinks those families stand to benefit the most from the USDA extension.
“Now it doesn’t matter what your income is at home,” Denman said. “This is a huge relief for them.”
