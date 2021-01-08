7 candidates vying for the state's top education position emphasize COVID recovery during forum

“There’s too much testing going on,” he said. “We need a lot more hands-on learning in our classrooms."

Gunderson, former West Salem School District superintendent, said he would prioritize equality in education across the state's urban-rural divide.

"I'm best suited to unite the entire state around the collective commitment of providing public education to improve the lives of each one of our children within the schools in our state," he said.

Hendricks-Williams, former director of the Milwaukee Officer of the Governor and a former special education teacher, said she plans to include a $350 rebate to parents for expenses incurred during COVID-19 for school supplied and internet access, and prioritize diversifying teaching staff in Wisconsin schools.

"I am the only candidate that began as a paraprofessional and worked at the Milwaukee office of the governor," she said. "I'll bring all of that knowledge, skill, and my disposition as the best candidate, as Wisconsin's first elected Black state superintendent."

Kerr, former superintendent of Brown Deer School District, said she would leverage her relationships within the state legislature to push forward public education issues.