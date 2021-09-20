Baraboo School District settles for $862,500 with former student alleging racism, sexual assaults

Banks moved to Madison with her mother in 2019 and graduated from Madison East High School earlier this year.

The lawsuit filed in early 2020 outlined a pattern of racist taunts and harassment directed at Banks by other students beginning in first grade, when she was teased about the texture of her hair and skin color, and continuing on through her freshman year. The Banks' moved away twice within that time period because of the racial harassment but family circumstances brought them back both times.

Banks, a minor at the time the suit was filed, agreed to be named in court documents. The decision drew attention and admiration from some her age who thanked her for speaking out. But she also received threats and harassment from former classmates.

The Baraboo School District, which educates about 3,000 students an hour north of Madison, is overwhelmingly white. About 10% of students identify as Black, Hispanic, Asian, Native American or biracial.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In one example cited in the complaint, Banks received an anonymous letter in her gym locker calling her a “slut” and using the N-word. A school administrator declined to investigate.

In another alleged incident, Banks was shoved in a locker but was the only one who received a punishment.