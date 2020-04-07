Madison School District proposes reducing credits seniors need to graduate, waiving civics exam

With the new coronavirus pandemic disrupting the school year, Madison seniors in the class of 2020 may be able to graduate with fewer credits and might not have to take a civics exam required to get a high school diploma.
Madison School District staff briefed the School Board on Monday about a proposal to loosen credit requirements for graduation as the statewide closure of schools aimed at stemming the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus has forced the district to switch to virtual learning for the foreseeable future.
The district is proposing reducing the number of credits needed to graduate — just for current 12th-grade students — from a 22-credit threshold set by the district to a state-required minimum of 15 credits.
During a virtual board work group meeting, Cindy Green, the district’s executive director of secondary programs, said the closure of school could potentially disrupt a senior’s ability to gain enough credits.
The last in-person classes for Madison students were March 13. The district launched virtual learning this week.
State law mandates students earn at least 15 credits to graduate high school: four credits in English; three credits each in math, science and social studies; one-and-a-half credits in physical education; and half a credit in health.
But most districts require — and the state education agency encourages — students to earn more than the state minimum.
As part of the typical 22 credits needed for Madison students to graduate, it includes at least one credit in humanities, such as a foreign language class or visual arts. The humanities requirement, though, would also be suspended.
Under Madison’s graduation policy, students also must have a GPA of 1.67 or higher to receive a diploma, which would still be the case for seniors.
The district has also applied to the state Department of Public Instruction for a waiver to the state-mandated civics exam students must pass to graduate.
Starting in 2017, the state required students to pass a 100-question civics test to complete high school. A student must correctly answer at least 65 questions and can take the exam as many times as needed to get a passing score.
Green said school counselors are reaching out to 12th-graders to check on their post-graduation plans and offer additional help. “That is front and center on our mind right now with our seniors,” she said.
Other districts
Madison is not alone in considering adjustments to graduation requirements due to the global health crisis.
The Verona School Board was scheduled to discuss Monday whether to change graduation requirements and waive the civics exam. Seniors in the Middleton-Cross Plains School District may have service learning hours needed to graduate waived, along with the civics exam, said district spokesman Perry Hibner.
The Madison School Board is expected to vote later this month on changing graduation requirements for the class of 2020.
Literacy review
In other action, the board could choose a new elementary reading program by the end of the year or early 2021.
On Monday, district staff updated the School Board about an ongoing review of the reading curriculum for grades K-5. The district is looking to select new materials to teach its youngest students to read, which would likely include a structured, explicit approach to teaching phonics.
The new reading curriculum could start being implemented in the fall of 2021.
“Whatever we land on will never be 100% perfect,” said Lisa Kvistad, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. “We know we can do a lot better than what we have now by our students and staff.”
School counselors are reaching out to seniors to check on their post-graduation plans.
School counselors are reaching out to seniors to check on their post-graduation plans.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.