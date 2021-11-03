Lodi Elementary to host COVID vaccine clinic for students next week

Close to 300 Lodi students -- out of almost 700 who are newly eligible for the vaccine -- signed up for the clinic by Wednesday afternoon, Winter said, noting some families might choose to go through their regular health care providers instead. Participants needed to register by Nov. 3 for planning purposes.

Coronavirus cases in the district, which serves about 1,500 in-person students and has more than 200 staff, peaked in mid-September when 17 people tested positive in just one week. The school board started mandating masks the following week, after which cases dropped significantly: Since Sept. 20, the district has averaged less than four new cases per week with none exceeding eight, according to its dashboard.

Winter said the district had a couple of outbreaks before the mandate, including confirmed spread of COVID-19 within school buildings. Since implementing the mask rule, there hasn’t been any known in-school transmission, she said.

Vaccine opportunities