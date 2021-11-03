Lodi Elementary to host COVID vaccine clinic for students next week

Lodi School District isn’t wasting any time after U.S. health officials gave the final OK Tuesday for vaccinators to start immunizing children as young as 5 against COVID-19.
In partnership with SSM Health, Lodi Elementary School will host a vaccine clinic for all students ages 5 and up from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Participants will be able to get their second dose Dec. 1.
Lodi school nurse Jean Winter said she’s looking forward to giving families the opportunity to vaccinate their young children.
“I think it will just help families feel more comfortable with their kids being in school. … Getting vaccinated is the No. 1 mitigation piece that will help keep kids in school as well,” Winter said.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky officially endorsed Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot Tuesday -- in a smaller dose than is given to adults -- for children between 5-11. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had already granted emergency-use authorization for that age group.
Close to 300 Lodi students -- out of almost 700 who are newly eligible for the vaccine -- signed up for the clinic by Wednesday afternoon, Winter said, noting some families might choose to go through their regular health care providers instead. Participants needed to register by Nov. 3 for planning purposes.
Coronavirus cases in the district, which serves about 1,500 in-person students and has more than 200 staff, peaked in mid-September when 17 people tested positive in just one week. The school board started mandating masks the following week, after which cases dropped significantly: Since Sept. 20, the district has averaged less than four new cases per week with none exceeding eight, according to its dashboard.
Winter said the district had a couple of outbreaks before the mandate, including confirmed spread of COVID-19 within school buildings. Since implementing the mask rule, there hasn’t been any known in-school transmission, she said.
Vaccine opportunities
SSM Health is also offering the pediatric doses in other ways, including mass vaccination clinics in Baraboo and Madison during weekend hours starting Saturday, according to a press release. Parents must schedule an appointment for the clinics through SSM’s online service MyChart or by calling 608-250-1222.
Aspirus Health, which owns Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, announced in a release Wednesday it will “work as quickly as possible to make appointments available” for youth COVID-19 vaccinations.
Efficacy and COVID risk
The vaccine has been found to be safe and 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children 5-11, according to the FDA. In a recent press release, the agency said a study of about 3,100 children of that age group has detected no serious side effects resulting from the vaccine.
Children account for 17.4% of Columbia County’s total 7,422 confirmed cases as of Oct. 27, according to the county’s Department of Health and Human Services. The Lodi School District is located partially in Columbia County and partially in Dane.
Statewide, about 1% of children who test positive have required hospitalization, compared to 5% of all positive cases. Of the 8,554 Wisconsinites who have died from the disease as of Wednesday, four have been under the age of 20, DHS data shows.
The nationwide COVID-19 death toll as of mid-October includes 691 people under age 18, 146 of whom were between ages 5 and 11, according to CDC data reported by the FDA.
Coinciding with the arrival of the more easily spread Delta variant, weekly hospitalization rates among children and adolescents with COVID-19 in the U.S. rose nearly five-fold between late June and mid-August, according to a CDC study. They were also 10 times higher among unvaccinated adolescents than their fully immunized peers.
Despite the lower risk the disease poses to children compared to adults, Winter encouraged families to vaccinate them to help prevent further spread. She said much remains unknown about the disease, especially regarding the long-term health issues it causes in some people. Messenger RNA vaccines, which include Pfizer’s COVID shot, were in development for years before the pandemic started, she said.
Robyn Schertz, system senior physician executive with Aspirus Medical Group North, said the vaccine will help keep children safe.
“It’s important to vaccinate kids because although their risk is lower than that of adults, kids are still getting sick and are still dying from COVID-19,” Schertz said.
Fifty-nine percent of people living in Columbia County are fully vaccinated and almost 62% have received at least one shot as of Wednesday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
COVID-19 activity remains very high in Columbia County and high in Dane County this week.
