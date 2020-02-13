Lodi High School principal, Baraboo teaching director among finalists for Lodi district administrator

Nerby has 11 years of education experience, four of which were in the Sun Prairie School District, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Karls has worked in the Baraboo School District for his entire 14-year education career, serving as teaching director since 2016, an elementary school principal for three years prior and a third-grade teacher before that. He declined to comment Thursday on his bid for the Lodi position, noting his "deep respect" for the Baraboo district, its board and staff and the Baraboo community.

“Out of that respect, I just don’t want to make any comments until the search and the interview process has been completed with the Lodi School District,” Karls said.

At the candidate forum, Miller said community members, staff and parents, and the school board will be separated into three rooms to meet with each candidate individually. It will be moderated by the WASB consultant.

“It’s a chance for the community to meet the candidates and get a feel for how they answer questions,” Miller said.