Lodi High School principal chosen to become district's next superintendent

In addition to Breunig, Baraboo Director of Teaching and Learning Nicholas Karls and Sun Prairie High School Principal Keith Nerby were finalists.

“We had a hard time (deciding), because we did have three very qualified candidates,” Miller said.

The board ultimately chose Breunig because of his qualifications -- such as communication skills, commitment to students and staff in the district and community involvement -- which were identified as priorities for a new district leader through focus groups prior to the search process, according to Miller. Other qualifications included knowledge of how to improve curriculum and instruction and collaboration with staff and community members to address district needs.

“(Breunig) definitely came out as a strong candidate with his leadership,” Miller said. “We thought he would lead with honesty and integrity.”

After almost 30 years working for the Lodi School District, Pursell is retiring at the end of this school year.

When Breunig takes over the position in July, he said his first priority is to hire “quality administrators” to fill open positions for a primary school principal, high school principal and director of instruction.