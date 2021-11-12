Lodi parents grateful for district hosting COVID vaccine clinic for young children

“It’s pretty cool,” Zoerb said of having her children immunized. “I think that it’s a step in the right direction and where we need to go. Hopefully a step to remove the masks and get life back to normal, so I’m excited.”

That sentiment was echoed by other parents, volunteers and district staff at the clinic.

Val Bilkey, there with her two children, said she was glad the district gave parents the opportunity to get their kids vaccinated at school. She said she did “a lot of research” prior to the event.

The Portage Community School District will have similar clinics set up at Portage High School and Endeavor Elementary School on Nov. 19 and, for second doses, Dec. 10, according to District Administrator Josh Sween.

Communications Director Liz Crammond said the Baraboo School District has been in discussions with SSM Health about the possibility of hosting a clinic in its buildings, but wouldn’t be able to “due to capacity restraints for requirements of what staff would need to do.” Instead, the district is providing information to families on where they can get their children vaccinated locally, she added.

“And we’re continuing to assess the opportunity for hosting a clinic,” Crammond said.