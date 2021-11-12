Lodi parents grateful for district hosting COVID vaccine clinic for young children

LODI – Two sisters’ reactions to their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine were polar opposites, representing the two extremes children often have with shots, but their mother still described the experience in Lodi Elementary School’s gymnasium as “great.”
“Honestly, I think it’s great,” Katie Ela said of the pediatric vaccine clinic Wednesday coordinated by the Lodi School District and SSM Health. “Even though one of mine got a little upset, I think it’s more comforting if you have a little more than just a few kids doing it at once.
“It seemed to me like it would be a good option to have them kind of be amongst their peers and have it done in one place, and I think they did an amazing job,” she said.
Seven-year-old Madalyn Ela said she “liked the shot.”
Eight-year-old Aria was less happy, saying she thought it was “really scary at first,” though her softball coach Maggie Zoerb, the volunteer who gave her the jab, tried to calm her with a bet: “If I hurt you, I owe you 10 laps around the bases at our first practice this spring,” Zoerb told her.
Zoerb said she also has two daughters in the district who are in the 5-11 age group that recently became eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.
“I got to vaccinate both of them myself today,” she said.
“It’s pretty cool,” Zoerb said of having her children immunized. “I think that it’s a step in the right direction and where we need to go. Hopefully a step to remove the masks and get life back to normal, so I’m excited.”
That sentiment was echoed by other parents, volunteers and district staff at the clinic.
Val Bilkey, there with her two children, said she was glad the district gave parents the opportunity to get their kids vaccinated at school. She said she did “a lot of research” prior to the event.
The Portage Community School District will have similar clinics set up at Portage High School and Endeavor Elementary School on Nov. 19 and, for second doses, Dec. 10, according to District Administrator Josh Sween.
Communications Director Liz Crammond said the Baraboo School District has been in discussions with SSM Health about the possibility of hosting a clinic in its buildings, but wouldn’t be able to “due to capacity restraints for requirements of what staff would need to do.” Instead, the district is providing information to families on where they can get their children vaccinated locally, she added.
“And we’re continuing to assess the opportunity for hosting a clinic,” Crammond said.
Parents of about 350 Lodi students initially were interested in participating in the clinic, said District Administrator Vince Breunig, though the clinic ended up giving out 293 pediatric doses. Breunig said school staff recommended children who don’t react well to shots be vaccinated at an individual appointment with a health provider, as the communal setting of a mass clinic might make it more difficult for them.
“I think it’s going great. I see a lot of smiles on faces, a little anxiety with some of the kids -- right? -- when they walk in, but most of them are smiling on the way out and parents are smiling,” he said, adding that many had expressed appreciation for the district holding the event.
Breunig said vaccinating children represents another layer of COVID-19 mitigation efforts. Other layers include universal masking in Lodi schools and quarantining close contacts of positive cases.
“Now this is another group of students who have that opportunity to layer that in, so hopefully that will reduce the spread in our buildings, in our community, which will allow us to start taking some of the other layers that we have in place away,” he said, “because that would be nice.”
He said Wednesday’s clinic and the Dec. 1 follow-up for second doses will likely be the district’s last. Whether or not to vaccinate children is “really a parent’s choice,” he said.
Dustin Robinson, a pharmacist with SSM Health, said the health care system encourages COVID vaccination for children “because the literature shows that it’s highly effective, it’s extremely safe and it’s just hopefully one step closer to ending the pandemic, so I would say if parents are hesitant, the literature kind of speaks for itself.”
His children, ages 6 and 8, have received the vaccine.
“(They) have done really well with it, and so it’s exciting for us,” Robinson said, “and hopefully other parents are excited about the opportunity as well to help get their children vaccinated.”
In a smaller gym across the hall, the school also offered booster shots for 119 district employees and 20 local first responders, organizers said. Breunig said at least 90% of his staff is vaccinated.
“We’re just really excited to be able to offer it to our first responders, as well, to help our community,” Breunig said.
He said he sees the clinic “as really taking pressure off our health care system” because providers wouldn’t have to make individual appointments for the more than 400 participants. By being staffed largely by volunteers, that also means other SSM Health clinics can remain staffed, said Lisa Adams, an SSM spokesperson.
Bruenig and several parents expressed appreciation for the health care workers, volunteers and school staff who helped with the event.
