Lodi school district wraps up 2016 referendum with performing arts center, district office upgrades

LODI -- The Lodi School District aims to spend the remaining $380,000 from its 2016 referendum on upgrades to the high school performing arts center, the district office and other projects before May 20.

All of the projects were identified in the district’s $22 million referendum, said District Administrator Charles Pursell. The referendum, approved by voters in 2016, paid for a new primary school and other building maintenance projects. Referendum dollars have to be used for purposes specified in what voters approve.

Pursell said the district is looking at what it can do with about $135,000 of the remaining money to make the Lodi Community Performing Arts Center, located at the high school, “state of the art again.”

“We’re looking at our lights and technical equipment, along with any upgrades that need to occur, because it hasn’t basically been touched since it was built back in 1997,” he said.

