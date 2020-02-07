Lodi school district wraps up 2016 referendum with performing arts center, district office upgrades

LODI -- The Lodi School District aims to spend the remaining $380,000 from its 2016 referendum on upgrades to the high school performing arts center, the district office and other projects before May 20.
All of the projects were identified in the district’s $22 million referendum, said District Administrator Charles Pursell. The referendum, approved by voters in 2016, paid for a new primary school and other building maintenance projects. Referendum dollars have to be used for purposes specified in what voters approve.
Pursell said the district is looking at what it can do with about $135,000 of the remaining money to make the Lodi Community Performing Arts Center, located at the high school, “state of the art again.”
“We’re looking at our lights and technical equipment, along with any upgrades that need to occur, because it hasn’t basically been touched since it was built back in 1997,” he said.
Other projects on the docket include updating the school board’s analog filming system, which currently broadcasts public meetings on cable, to digital equipment, replacing carpets in the district office and replacing a door to the office that leads directly outside with an “energy-efficient vestibule,” Pursell said. He noted people complain that the current broadcast quality is too grainy to tell who at a meeting is speaking.
Lodi School Board Treasurer Steven Ricks said the referendum funds “did quite well” growing interest, which provided some of the extra money, along with other projects coming in at or below budget. Oct. 4 board meeting minutes indicate the district had earned about $250,000 in interest at that time.
Any funds left over by May 20 will be put toward the district’s debt, Pursell said.
According to post-referendum budget documents, the district also allocated about $155,000 for a high school greenhouse -- estimated as of Jan. 13 -- $85,000 to purchase a lot adjacent to the new primary school and invested almost $50,000 into a high school fabrication lab and $30,000 into a middle school STEAM -- science, technology, engineering, art and math -- lab using leftover referendum funds, among other projects.
Ricks said the district purchased the property to allow access to the rear of the building in case the district ever puts fields and a parking lot there.
