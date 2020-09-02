Longtime Portage teacher, coach returns for high school administrative role

After two years away, former Portage physical education teacher Sean Stout is back to serve in his adoptive hometown, this time as an administrator.
Stout taught, coached and raised two children in the Portage Community School District for 20 years before becoming the associate principal at Beaver Dam Middle School in 2018, but when the same position opened up this year at Portage High School, he jumped at the chance to return.
Now PHS associate principal and head of the Portage Academy of Achievement, Stout said he’s “extremely grateful for the opportunity” to once again serve the community he calls home.
“It’s good to be back in the community,” he said. “The last month has been kind of surreal for me but extremely enjoyable.”
He and PHS Principal Oran Nehls both started their new positions this summer. Nehls replaced Josh Sween, who rose to district superintendent, and Stout took over for Jo-Ellen Fairbanks, who had served in Portage for two years.
Nehls called Stout a “great hire.”
“Him and I share the same philosophy and passion for what’s best for students, and I think he’s going to be a great addition to the Portage school district,” he said.
Sween noted Stout’s familiarity with the district and said he was “loved” in Beaver Dam. When evaluating candidates, officials considered the high school’s needs and found Stout was “the one who checked all the boxes,” Sween said.
In 1998, Stout started his education career in Portage after growing up in DeForest and attending the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Over the next two decades, he worked in multiple buildings -- including 10 years at Bartels Middle School and eight years at the high school -- as a phy ed teacher.
During that time, he also coached football, middle school basketball and track and assisted with wrestling. Stout spent seven years as head football coach.
At both the high school and the Academy, which serves students at risk of not graduating, he said the aim is to ensure all students develop a “viable post-secondary career plan,” whether by joining the military, enrolling in a two- or four-year college or entering the workforce.
That goal has been complicated by new procedures, rules, a hybrid learning model and the threat of a virus that has caused schools across the world to shutter.
“My biggest goal is that we get kids in the building and we have a safe school year and, as always, we want our students to achieve to their greatest level and potential that they can,” Stout said.
But by noon Tuesday, the first day Portage schools reopened for classes since March, he said students had been “outstanding” adjusting to the changes and staff were happy to see them. PHS started with freshmen, while the middle school started with sixth-graders and the elementary schools welcomed back all students Tuesday.
“Today has been fantastic. It’s been exhilarating to see students in the classrooms,” Stout said.
He wants the community, parents and students to know that he’s dedicated to serving them.
“We have a great community that supports our education, and our job is to honor the resources that our community has given us and to give our students every opportunity to succeed,” he said.
