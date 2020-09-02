Longtime Portage teacher, coach returns for high school administrative role

Nehls called Stout a “great hire.”

“Him and I share the same philosophy and passion for what’s best for students, and I think he’s going to be a great addition to the Portage school district,” he said.

Sween noted Stout’s familiarity with the district and said he was “loved” in Beaver Dam. When evaluating candidates, officials considered the high school’s needs and found Stout was “the one who checked all the boxes,” Sween said.

In 1998, Stout started his education career in Portage after growing up in DeForest and attending the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Over the next two decades, he worked in multiple buildings -- including 10 years at Bartels Middle School and eight years at the high school -- as a phy ed teacher.

During that time, he also coached football, middle school basketball and track and assisted with wrestling. Stout spent seven years as head football coach.

At both the high school and the Academy, which serves students at risk of not graduating, he said the aim is to ensure all students develop a “viable post-secondary career plan,” whether by joining the military, enrolling in a two- or four-year college or entering the workforce.