Madison College brings resident entrepreneur to Portage, Reedsburg communities to help startups

Jeffrey Noble, listening to a Portage entrepreneur talk about his plans to open a new business, is like a child let loose in a sweets shop.
“This is like candy for me,” Noble said. “I get excited when people are launching. I have, personally, great respect for people who are willing to take that risk and be self-made that way, so it’s great to hear he’s at that point to launch.”
Noble was meeting Tuesday with Rick Burdick, a 33-year-old Portage resident who plans to launch a startup, Burdick Powersports, with his wife in mid-March after chewing on the idea for five years and spending the last year solidifying their plans. The business at 2646 New Pinery Road will offer parts and services for recreational vehicles, such as ATVs, dirt bikes and motorcycles, as well as small-engine repair for things like lawn mowers and leaf blowers.
As the first Entrepreneur in Residence at Madison Area Technical College’s Portage and Reedsburg campuses, Noble helps anyone looking to start a business, whether their idea is still just a dream or, like Burdick’s, coming to fruition. His services, including office hours on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon in Portage and 1 to 3 p.m. in Reedsburg and one-on-one consultations, are free and open to students and community members alike.
The Poynette resident started as an EIR at the two campuses last semester but has taught in the college’s Small Business Entrepreneurship program for 30 years. He taught Madison College’s first small-business class in 1990.
He said he knows that attending business classes isn’t viable for everyone, which is why having a resident entrepreneur accessible to the general community should help.
Bryan Woodhouse, Center for Entrepreneurship executive director, said he’s excited to expand the Entrepreneur in Residence program to Portage and Reedsburg. The college has three other resident entrepreneurs at other locations that have been available by appointment since 2017 to students throughout the system.
Knowing that entrepreneurs can come from any discipline -- not just the business school -- Woodhouse said the college’s goal is “to tap into the creative energy and potential of the whole district we serve.”
“We just want to do good things in the entrepreneurial ecosystem and we want to help develop entrepreneurs or plant the seeds of entrepreneurship wherever we can, so this is just one more way for us to do it,” he said.
Steven Sobiek, director of business development and planning for the city of Portage, gave Madison College “kudos” for establishing the EIR program and complimented Noble’s wealth of knowledge. He’s worked with Noble in other endeavors, such as developing the Portage Business Enterprise Center and starting an entrepreneur support program called Innovation Champions for Sauk, Columbia and Marquette counties.
“I think this is huge for Portage, for a small community like Portage, and I think that it’s going to pay dividends for years to come and it’s just going to be an incredible, valuable resource for the entire community, particularly in helping new businesses get started successfully and on the right foot,” Sobiek said.
He estimated that several dozen new businesses start in Portage every year. Burdick, as one of them, agreed with Sobiek’s sentiment.
“I think to be able to have a local resource even just for information … is a huge step in the right direction,” Burdick said.
Noble described his new role as a community partnership to further economic development. To make an appointment, email Noble at jnoble@madisoncollege.edu.
“The more of us working together trying to support people like Rick (Burdick) is what really creates opportunities for success, because it’s tough,” Noble said. “Starting a new business is one of the most challenging things you will ever do.”
He emphasized the importance of a small business establishing a website and social media presence. He said poor marketing is one of the biggest reasons small businesses fail, but with his expertise in marketing it’s an area where he can provide assistance.
Burdick, who has been working on vehicles and motors for much of his life, said he hoped to use Noble as a resource and for ideas on how to open his business and keep it open. By March, he’ll have invested $20,000 into the endeavor.
“I’ve done it for different companies and now to actually make it to where I’m doing it as a business, it’s a really big deal to me,” he said.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.