Madison College brings resident entrepreneur to Portage, Reedsburg communities to help startups

“I think to be able to have a local resource even just for information … is a huge step in the right direction,” Burdick said.

Noble described his new role as a community partnership to further economic development. To make an appointment, email Noble at jnoble@madisoncollege.edu.

“The more of us working together trying to support people like Rick (Burdick) is what really creates opportunities for success, because it’s tough,” Noble said. “Starting a new business is one of the most challenging things you will ever do.”

He emphasized the importance of a small business establishing a website and social media presence. He said poor marketing is one of the biggest reasons small businesses fail, but with his expertise in marketing it’s an area where he can provide assistance.

Burdick, who has been working on vehicles and motors for much of his life, said he hoped to use Noble as a resource and for ideas on how to open his business and keep it open. By March, he’ll have invested $20,000 into the endeavor.

“I’ve done it for different companies and now to actually make it to where I’m doing it as a business, it’s a really big deal to me,” he said.

