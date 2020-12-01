Madison College completes solar panel project at Reedsburg campus

The industry is growing with job opportunities, mainly due to the low cost of solar energy, Walz said.

“This provides a teaching lab we can use for our students,” he said. “The big advantage of installing this out at our regional campus is now instead of just having solar technology in the city of Madison… we are getting this technology out into some of our smaller towns.”

In addition, the college intends to make the systems available for campus visits from K-12 school groups and the general public. Those programs would take place once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, Walz said. The renewable energy program is currently based out of the college’s Traux and Commercial Avenue campus, according to Walz.

According to the release, the 100-kilowatt system at the Reedsburg campus will provide about half of the electricity used by the campus. It’s enough to power about 4,000 laptop computers or 12 homes, according to a fact sheet on the systems provided by Walz.