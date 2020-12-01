Madison College completes solar panel project at Reedsburg campus

REEDSBURG — Madison Area Technical College in Reedsburg has completed its solar panel project to bring renewable energy to the campus, reducing its carbon footprint and bringing educational opportunities to students interested in learning more about the industry.
The panels went into operation at the Reedsburg campus Nov. 18, said Ken Walz, the college’s renewable energy program director and the science and engineering instructor. The system at the Reedsburg campus is the fourth system completed as part of the college's 2018 Solar Roadmap. Another set of solar panels will be placed at the Fort Atkinson campus.
On its first day of operation, the panels produced over 80% of electricity during the daylight hours at the Reedsburg campus, Walz said. The installation at the Reedsburg campus cost the college $180,000 and will save about $20,000 a year in electricity, he said. Construction took place in September.
The solar panels not only provide cost savings to the campus and the ability to produce its own electricity, it also opens the door to educational opportunities in renewable energy at both facilities. It'll help students in related fields like architecture, construction, engineering, electrical apprenticeship, industrial maintenance and environmental science, according to Walz and an August 19 press release on Madison College’s website.
The industry is growing with job opportunities, mainly due to the low cost of solar energy, Walz said.
“This provides a teaching lab we can use for our students,” he said. “The big advantage of installing this out at our regional campus is now instead of just having solar technology in the city of Madison… we are getting this technology out into some of our smaller towns.”
In addition, the college intends to make the systems available for campus visits from K-12 school groups and the general public. Those programs would take place once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, Walz said. The renewable energy program is currently based out of the college’s Traux and Commercial Avenue campus, according to Walz.
According to the release, the 100-kilowatt system at the Reedsburg campus will provide about half of the electricity used by the campus. It’s enough to power about 4,000 laptop computers or 12 homes, according to a fact sheet on the systems provided by Walz.
The panels are double-sided, allowing for not only the traditional capture of direct sunlight to produce energy but also for reflected light to produce electricity from the back side of the panel. Utilizing the technology with the reflected light amounts to about 10% to 15% of obtaining additional energy for free,, Walz said.
“We’re really excited about that because that's relatively new technology that hasn’t been available in large quantities until recently,” Walz said.
According to the news release, the Fort Atkinson campus' 150-kilowatt system will produce roughly the same amount of electricity the school consumes, making it a net-zero electrical facility. Together, the two systems are expected to produce more than 310,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, saving the district about $30,000 a year in utility costs.
The estimated total cost of the two systems at Reedsburg and Fort Atkinson is $425,000. The project is being funded in part by grants from the WPPI Renewable Energy for Non-Profits Program, the Focus on Energy Renewable Incentive Program and the Solar on Schools Program supported by the Couillard Solar Foundation. The remainder of the costs are being paid by Madison College.
