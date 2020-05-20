Madison College employee bikes 170 miles, raises over $10,000 for students affected by pandemic

A Madison College employee biked 170 miles, stopping at each of the college’s eight campuses to help its students who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calling it the “Tour de Madison College” Kevin Foley began his journey at the Madison College West Campus at 5 a.m. May 15 and crossed the finish line at about 7:30 p.m. at the Reedsburg campus. Foley, who works as an administrative manager for Madison College and has a passion for cycling, said it was the longest bike ride he’s ever completed.
Foley said his goal was to raise $10,000 for the fund. He ended up raising an estimated $15,000, which also included donations from about 200 Madison College employees, he said. Foley said 100% of the funds will go directly to the school’s emergency support fund, which supports student’s basic human needs.
“People have been so generous, especially the Madison College employees,” Foley said after crossing the finish line. “It’s been an incredible experience.”
Reedsburg's J’s Pub and Grill spaghetti supper fundraiser sells out, estimated to raise about $4,000 for fire department
Foley said he decided to take on the journey to help the college’s students facing challenges as a results of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the international students and those who don’t have a high school diploma who have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic.
“I really saw people struggling with basic human needs, like keeping a shelter over their heads and just putting food on the table,” Foley said. “We’ve heard so many stories of students losing their jobs. All the restaurants have been closed over the past two months and this thing is pretty far reaching in terms of its economic impact.”
Foley said the Madison College Foundation has had over 800 requests for student emergency funds. He hopes his journey not only brings some financial relief to students who need it, but also awareness of those who are struggling due to the economic effects of the pandemic.
Along the way, while stopping at each campus to rest and refuel, Foley was greeted by several staff members and colleagues cheering him on. At the Reedsburg campus, colleagues and their families greeted him with ringing cow bells, holding signs and shouts and cheers from a social distance with two attendees holding a ribbon as he crossed the finish line to complete the journey.
“It really speaks to the values of all the employees that work at Madison College,” Foley said. “It really gave me a lot of motivation… so many people came out to support this because everyone’s love for the students at our college.”
Reedsburg Campus Manager Linda Spencer said Foley’s actions to complete the 170-mile journey didn’t surprise her because of his drive to help the college’s students.
“He has a heart of gold and he is very student-focused,” Spencer said.
Sun Prairie resident Alex Fernandez, a friend and colleague of Foley’s who works as a transition advisor at the Madison College Truax campus, echoed the same comments about Foley’s character and his passion to help students. Fernandez traveled to the Reedsburg campus to see Foley at the finish line and support him.
“I think he’s a person that just wants the best for all the students that work,” Fernandez said of Foley. “He’s very thoughtful and tries to include everybody in everything that he does. He’s just a very kind and thoughtful person.”
Kevin finishes bike ride
Sadie and Lisa
Kevin Foley
Linda claps
052120-reed-gallery-bike009.jpg
052120-reed-gallery-bike005.jpg
052120-reed-gallery-bike013.jpg
052120-reed-gallery-bike006.jpg
052120-reed-gallery-bike007.jpg
052120-reed-gallery-bike008.jpg
052120-reed-gallery-bike010.jpg
052120-reed-gallery-bike011.jpg
052120-reed-gallery-bike012.jpg
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!