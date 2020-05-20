Madison College employee bikes 170 miles, raises over $10,000 for students affected by pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Madison College employee biked 170 miles, stopping at each of the college’s eight campuses to help its students who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calling it the “Tour de Madison College” Kevin Foley began his journey at the Madison College West Campus at 5 a.m. May 15 and crossed the finish line at about 7:30 p.m. at the Reedsburg campus. Foley, who works as an administrative manager for Madison College and has a passion for cycling, said it was the longest bike ride he’s ever completed.

Foley said his goal was to raise $10,000 for the fund. He ended up raising an estimated $15,000, which also included donations from about 200 Madison College employees, he said. Foley said 100% of the funds will go directly to the school’s emergency support fund, which supports student’s basic human needs.

“People have been so generous, especially the Madison College employees,” Foley said after crossing the finish line. “It’s been an incredible experience.”

Foley said he decided to take on the journey to help the college’s students facing challenges as a results of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the international students and those who don’t have a high school diploma who have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic.