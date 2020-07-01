Madison College-Portage classes will be mostly virtual in the fall

Madison College-Portage won’t subtract any classes from its fall semester lineup but most will be conducted entirely online in the interest of public health.
Campus Manager Linda Nellen said several courses will employ a new instruction mode dubbed “online live” where students connect with their classmates and instructors via video conferencing during set class times.
Others will use a more traditional online format giving students the option to complete their coursework at their convenience and the rest will use a hybrid of “online live” and the traditional online format.
Courses that require some in-person laboratory instruction such as anatomy and physiology and microbiology will be front-loaded with on-campus learning to account for the possibility of COVID-19 cases spiking later in the fall or winter, spokeswoman Nicole Thompson said. Industry training courses and certified nursing assistant courses are also still scheduled to take place in the fall at Portage Enterprise Center.
Nellen said the approach the Portage campus is taking for the fall is consistent with plans at Madison College’s main campus in Madison and other regional campuses in Fort Atkinson, Reedsburg and Watertown.
The Portage campus has been closed to the public since March 17 and leaders are hoping to reopen it with safety precautions in August. The fall semester officially begins Aug. 31.
“I really want to make sure people know we’re here,” Nellen said. “Even when we’re not here, we’re available. We’re answering our phones from home and we’re virtually open even if we’re not here physically.”
For the fall semester the campus has so far seen a “moderate decrease” in enrollment, which opened in early June, Nellen said. She said she thinks many students have been waiting to see how the public health emergency would develop heading into the fall and for more information about the college’s plans.
Detailed information about how the college will approach the fall semester including the use of its facilities should become available in a couple of weeks, Thompson said.
For the past five years the Portage campus has averaged 600 students enrolled in the fall and 400 in the spring, Nellen said. It typically offers 135 classes in the fall and 100 in the spring for programs including accounting, accounting assistant, basic industrial power, business management, finance, general accountancy, human resources management, liberal arts transfer, management trainee, nursing assistant and phlebotomy.
College campuses across the U.S. have lost significant revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic and face uncertain futures, but Nellen said she has “no concerns” about closing.
“Hopefully, by spring, we’ll bring back face-to-face classes, and even in the fall we are hoping to have some of our on-campus offerings available, like tutoring and the library,” she said. “When we’re open to the community again we would open our spaces for meetings and offer non-degree classes like dog obedience and dance.
“Once we’re able to do all those things, I think we’ll weather the storm and be back to normal.”
One silver lining to altered procedures is boosted access to classes among students living in rural areas, Nellen said. Some class-size limits have been removed since they’re online and the improved technology the college is using should benefit staff and teachers for years to come. Virtual formats are particularly beneficial to Madison College students since many of them also hold full-time jobs and benefit from flexible scheduling.
The college is also planning to provide some laptops to students and “hot spots” technology for those without high-speed internet at home.
“I think we’ll learn a lot from this and be a better institution after (the pandemic),” Nellen said.
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.
