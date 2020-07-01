Madison College-Portage classes will be mostly virtual in the fall

“I really want to make sure people know we’re here,” Nellen said. “Even when we’re not here, we’re available. We’re answering our phones from home and we’re virtually open even if we’re not here physically.”

For the fall semester the campus has so far seen a “moderate decrease” in enrollment, which opened in early June, Nellen said. She said she thinks many students have been waiting to see how the public health emergency would develop heading into the fall and for more information about the college’s plans.

Detailed information about how the college will approach the fall semester including the use of its facilities should become available in a couple of weeks, Thompson said.

For the past five years the Portage campus has averaged 600 students enrolled in the fall and 400 in the spring, Nellen said. It typically offers 135 classes in the fall and 100 in the spring for programs including accounting, accounting assistant, basic industrial power, business management, finance, general accountancy, human resources management, liberal arts transfer, management trainee, nursing assistant and phlebotomy.

College campuses across the U.S. have lost significant revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic and face uncertain futures, but Nellen said she has “no concerns” about closing.