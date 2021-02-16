Madison College-Portage plans to stick with mostly virtual instruction this fall but ready to pivot

This spring and fall, Madison College-Portage plans to stick with what’s worked well during the pandemic so far: most classes conducted online, some hybrid and some fully in person. But it will be ready to pivot to in-person instruction as more people are vaccinated and regional coronavirus conditions improve.
Jim Falco, associate vice president of the Madison Area Technical College regional campuses, said 70% of its classes are fully virtual this spring -- much like they were last semester -- while the remaining courses are partially or entirely face-to-face, depending on their subject.
“Now that we’ve completed the fall semester, it worked well,” Falco said, noting that most students stayed with their programs.
“We did have a number of returning students, which we were really excited about,” he said, “so they’ve either gotten used to it or understand that this is the way we’re going to have to deliver the programs, and it went very well from our vantage point.”
Like most technical colleges, it has experienced “a dip” in enrollment this year, Falco said, with students taking fewer classes or time off from school altogether in favor of working to make up for lost income since the pandemic hit. That decline is primarily among older students (the average age of a Madison College student is 27), as the 18-21 demographic has held relatively steady, he said.
Falco said federal coronavirus relief money allotted to Madison College will go straight to lowering student tuition, which is the same throughout the Wisconsin Technical College System and is set by the state. Because of the pandemic, Madison College has reduced many of the fees that students would typically pay, he added.
Spring semester
Students in the Portage campus’ nursing assistant program Megan Pace, Carissa Ratz and Hallie Barfknecht agreed that things are going well. All three also attend Portage High School, where Pace and Barfknecht, seniors, are in person two days a week and junior Ratz is virtual full time.
Prior to a lab last week at the Portage Enterprise Center, they expressed appreciation for the program’s in-person component.
“It being in second semester, at least I’m kind of used to being virtual most of the time and just having some aspects of being in person, but I think it’s really valuable having it in person, especially for hands-on stuff that we have to perform,” Pace said.
She said the program is helping her prepare for the next chapter in her education. She plans to pursue a nursing degree at a four-year university.
“I think it’s been a really good transition, just getting a feel for, like, college workload and working online and having ... Zoom meetings and stuff, because it isn’t always required for our high school curriculum,” Pace said, “so I think that getting a sense of having labs and stuff that we don’t usually get in high school -- especially this year -- has been good for me, especially transitioning between high school and college.”
Ratz plans to continue with Madison College once she graduates high school and eventually go into nursing. Barfknecht said she will “hopefully” jump into the workforce once she becomes a certified nursing assistant.
Madison College, they said, takes COVID-19 safety measures like social distancing very seriously. Falco said “strict protocols” will remain in place at least through spring.
Since the end of December, 11 people connected with the tech school’s campuses have tested positive for COVID-19, according to its dashboard. None of them were transmitted on campus, Falco noted.
Next year
Falco said officials are currently discussing plans for the fall semester, which will probably look the same as this semester. But they are also preparing to potentially pivot to more in-person instruction if health conditions -- which they are monitoring in each of their campuses’ regions -- improve enough to warrant it.
“It’s about the safety of the students, faculty and staff. That’s our primary concern,” he said.
