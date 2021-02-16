Madison College-Portage plans to stick with mostly virtual instruction this fall but ready to pivot

Falco said federal coronavirus relief money allotted to Madison College will go straight to lowering student tuition, which is the same throughout the Wisconsin Technical College System and is set by the state. Because of the pandemic, Madison College has reduced many of the fees that students would typically pay, he added.

Spring semester

Students in the Portage campus’ nursing assistant program Megan Pace, Carissa Ratz and Hallie Barfknecht agreed that things are going well. All three also attend Portage High School, where Pace and Barfknecht, seniors, are in person two days a week and junior Ratz is virtual full time.

Prior to a lab last week at the Portage Enterprise Center, they expressed appreciation for the program’s in-person component.

“It being in second semester, at least I’m kind of used to being virtual most of the time and just having some aspects of being in person, but I think it’s really valuable having it in person, especially for hands-on stuff that we have to perform,” Pace said.

She said the program is helping her prepare for the next chapter in her education. She plans to pursue a nursing degree at a four-year university.