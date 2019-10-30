It might seem obvious to some people, but flip-flops and tank tops aren’t appropriate for a job interview.
Shawna Marquardt, a career adviser at Madison Area Technical College’s Portage and Reedsburg campuses, said she’s had students ask her what “business casual” means. She’s always surprised to hear from employers how some people dress for an interview, even for higher-level positions.
The college’s new Pop-Up Career Closet, which offers donated business-casual and interview clothing to students for free, is meant to help them prepare better for their future careers, especially since organizers said most students don’t have interview clothes.
“By the time they’re about to graduate, they have poured heart and soul into surviving getting through their education, and now they’re going on to their next journey and they don’t have the funds to go out and buy new clothes to get ready for an interview. So it’s nice to be able to bridge the gap there and fill that need,” Marquardt said.
The idea came from MATC Career and Employment Services Lead Adviser Nina Catterall, who noticed when she started working at Madison College that it didn’t have a career closet for students. In a previous job, she saw other colleges and universities offer the service.
Catterall secured a $5,500 grant from Madison College to implement the project. Using the start-up funds, she bought clothing racks, hangers, portable changing rooms and a photo backdrop for use if students want to get a professional headshot taken.
She used some of the money to pay for dry cleaning, because all of the clothes in the closet were donated -- first from staff and faculty, then from local employers and other community members. Remaining grant funds will be used to buy clothes for students whose sizes the closet doesn’t already have, Catterall said.
With clothes of various sizes and styles, the closet debuted on the Madison College Portage campus last week. Catterall said six students stopped in and three left with items.
Nursing student Jackie Martin of Portage took a dress, a cardigan and a blouse.
“I was delighted with it,” Martin said of the career closet. “It came at a really good time where we were preparing for mock interviews in my communications class that we needed to dress professionally for, and I had a dearth of professional clothing, so it was really convenient for me to be able to get some clothing that was more professional than what I normally have in my wardrobe.”
Liberal arts student Erica Zimmerman got a pair of khaki pants, socks and a dress. She said she appreciated being able to add work-appropriate clothing to her wardrobe.
“I just think that’s a great idea,” she said, adding that she might want to donate clothes to the project in the future.
On Monday, the closet traveled to the Reedsburg campus, drawing 46 students, 24 of whom took items worth a total of $275, according to Catterall. Each student can take up to four items.
Marquardt was glad to be able to offer the event at Madison College’s regional campuses, instead of having a permanent store at one location.
“We want our students at the regional campuses to have the same access to services that they do at our main campus,” she said.
The closet will return to both regional campuses once per semester, featuring seasonal clothing. Catterall said it will likely next pop-up around early March with some spring and summer attire.
“We’ve just seen a ton of success so far,” Catterall said. “The students seem happy. Even the students who aren’t taking clothing are really gracious and thankful for us being on campus.”
