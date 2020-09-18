Maintenance costs take UW-Baraboo 20% over budget

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maintenance costs have taken Baraboo’s college campus over budget by almost 20% so far this year, causing officials to amend the budget Thursday to take $110,000 from the fund balance.

Baraboo Finance Director Cynthia Haggard said city, county and campus leaders were expecting the “fund balance spend-down,” which uses available funds to pay for building maintenance and repairs, on the UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County budget.

“We were waiting to see if maybe we had enough budget for all the building repairs and maintenance, but it was a planned spend-down, so it’s not a shock,” Haggard said after a Campus Commission meeting Thursday at the city municipal building.

“They typically do that every year, but I like to see where we end up, so I don’t really budget for a planned spend-down unless they’re able to identify the things that are going to be repaired,” she added.

While planned spend-downs are common for the campus, this year’s goes well above the last two. The spend-down was $25,350 in 2018 and $11,825 in 2019, also for maintenance costs, according to Haggard, which makes this year’s more than five times higher than the previous two-year average.