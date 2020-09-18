Maintenance costs take UW-Baraboo 20% over budget

Maintenance costs have taken Baraboo’s college campus over budget by almost 20% so far this year, causing officials to amend the budget Thursday to take $110,000 from the fund balance.
Baraboo Finance Director Cynthia Haggard said city, county and campus leaders were expecting the “fund balance spend-down,” which uses available funds to pay for building maintenance and repairs, on the UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County budget.
“We were waiting to see if maybe we had enough budget for all the building repairs and maintenance, but it was a planned spend-down, so it’s not a shock,” Haggard said after a Campus Commission meeting Thursday at the city municipal building.
“They typically do that every year, but I like to see where we end up, so I don’t really budget for a planned spend-down unless they’re able to identify the things that are going to be repaired,” she added.
While planned spend-downs are common for the campus, this year’s goes well above the last two. The spend-down was $25,350 in 2018 and $11,825 in 2019, also for maintenance costs, according to Haggard, which makes this year’s more than five times higher than the previous two-year average.
As of Aug. 31, the campus has spent about $24,400 above its $120,700 budget for 2020, according to financial documents provided in the meeting packet. The seven-member Campus Commission approved a budget amendment, applying $110,000 for “actual and anticipated” HVAC-related expenditures, Haggard said in an email.
Though $110,000 represents almost half of the available $225,900 fund balance, Haggard noted that the remaining $115,900 represents 96% of next year’s budgeted expenditures -- “a very healthy position to be in.” Available funds are typically recommended to be at least 25% of total planned expenditures, she said.
Unexpected maintenance costs
Not accounted for in the amendment are unexpected costs resulting from a recent power outage, though Haggard said she’s not expecting any further fund balance spend-downs.
Stephen Schara, the campus’ acting facilities manager, told the panel Thursday that hundreds of Baraboo area residents experienced a power outage on Aug. 25, including UW-Baraboo. On campus, the “phase loss power outage” caused problems with HVAC systems, the fire suppression system and the emergency backup generator, he said.
Schara said he called technicians to check the air conditioning units in the campus library right away, because students would be there for textbook rentals around that time. They managed to get it partially working by Monday, a week and a half after classes started.
Two AC units and an air handling unit need to be replaced due to extensive damage and age, Schara said. A fire alarm system also may need to be replaced, but he said the 50-year-old emergency backup generator may be fixable.
Costs have so far exceeded $1,400 between repairs and blown fuses, according to the commission’s September bills, but that doesn’t include all of the necessary repairs nor the new units the campus will have to purchase. Schara noted he will submit an insurance claim for costs related to the outage.
“For the most part, we’re up and running and I think classes are going well,” Schara said.
