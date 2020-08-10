Majority of parents in Beaver Dam choose in person instruction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A majority of parents of children in Beaver Dam Unified School District has chosen in person instruction for the upcoming school year during their enrollment process.

Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano told the Beaver Dam School Board on Monday that as of that afternoon the district has had over 85 percent of the parents register their students with 80 percent of the students being registered to go to school in person and 20 percent of students to go to school online.

DiStefano said that on all grade levels the response was similar with the fewest students choosing online at the ninth-grade level at 13.7 percent and the most students choosing online at the eighth-grade level at 27.3 percent.

The rate of students choosing the online option is similar to those choosing that option around the state, DiStefano said.

“There are a couple of districts in the county that are smaller number of students that are significantly lower at the 10 percent range,” DiStefano said.

There are schools across the state where the levels are at 25 percent of the students remaining at home.