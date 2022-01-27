Malfunction leads to lock down at Beaver Dam Middle School

Students at Beaver Dam Middle School were placed in lock down on Thursday morning as a precautionary measure while officials looked at the cause of security lights going off near the commons area of the school.

In a message that went home to parents, Beaver Dam Middle School Principal William Loss said the school went into lockdown at 7:40 a.m. The lights are used in large spaces where the sound system may be blocked by noise in order to alert those in the area that a lockdown had been put in place.

Beaver Dam Police and school staff determined that there were no threats, and the school was put into administrative lockdown at 8:15 a.m. The maintenance staff reset and tested the security system which was functioning properly at 8:32 a.m.

“Obviously circumstances such as these can create a great deal of stress and anxiety,” Loss said in an email. “To that end, we shared with students and staff the exact details we communicated to parents - that our top priority is for student and staff safety - and that everyone responded per protocols. Our students and staff have continued with teaching and learning as usual, and our faculty and student Services staff have provided support to any student in need.”

“Mr. Loss communicated to all staff and students using our public address system on more than one occasion to provide clarity and follow-up regarding the events from this morning,” Superintendent Mark DiStefano said in an email. “The entire staff team and student body responded exceptionally well. Students and staff were able to refocus and continue with their day in a positive manner. The focus on teaching and learning was restored in short order.”

All of the district schools have a variety of safety tools and processes in place to respond and navigate a variety of situations, DiStefano said.

“At times with any system, you are going to have issues to navigate and opportunities to learn and improve both our use and interaction with them,” DiStefano said. “While this morning's technical challenges created a distraction, it also provided an opportunity to further improve our response practices.”