Many Columbia County school tax rates down this year despite increase in costs

Knitt acknowledged that the deficit “looks bad,” but noted that he likes to build each budget as if it were a “worst-case scenario,” with conservative revenue and high expense estimates. This year in particular holds many unknowns, he said, such as whether the district will be able to open up to full capacity during the second semester and how much athletic events will be able to garner in admissions.

He said the budget reflects costs that would be incurred if this were a normal school year, in addition to the costs associated with virtual learning, because he’d prefer to have enough funds to cover fully reopening -- if it becomes safe again -- than have to tell the community he needs to go over budget.

“I’d rather at this time of year have the worst case out there and everyone can be critical of that,” Knitt said. “My philosophy of my years here is I don’t want to surprise anyone when it comes to budget.”

He added that the budget will likely look better by the end of the year when actual costs are known. For the 2019-20 school year, Knitt budgeted for a deficit of almost $280,000 in the fall but ended the year with a surplus of more than $105,000, he said.