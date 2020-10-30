Many Columbia County school tax rates down this year despite increase in costs

Residents in three out of four rural school districts in Columbia County will see a lower school tax rate this year compared to last, despite costs to operate schools mostly rising.
Pardeeville
In Pardeeville, property owners will pay $9.26 per 1,000 of property value in school-related taxes for 2020, a decrease of almost 8%, or 80 cents per $1,000, from the $10.06 tax rate -- also known as a mill rate -- in 2019.
Gus Knitt, superintendent of the Pardeeville Area School District, said the tax rate is about $2 lower than the district had projected a few years ago when it was seeking a referendum to build onto the high school, even though the referendum passed.
“We’re very pleased with that,” Knitt said. “This is the lowest mill rate we’ve had since 2008-2009 and we have an auditorium and new facilities and stuff that’s part of that mill rate.”
The district’s total certified tax levy dropped by 2.8%, about $164,000, to $5.78 million this year. Knitt attributed the good news for taxpayers to a more than $300,000 increase in state aid and rising property values.
Yet, its finalized 2020-21 budget includes a $560,000 deficit in the general fund, with expenditures outstripping revenues ($11.71 million to $11.15 million) at a growth of 3% from last year’s budget, compared to revenues increasing by less than 1%.
Knitt acknowledged that the deficit “looks bad,” but noted that he likes to build each budget as if it were a “worst-case scenario,” with conservative revenue and high expense estimates. This year in particular holds many unknowns, he said, such as whether the district will be able to open up to full capacity during the second semester and how much athletic events will be able to garner in admissions.
He said the budget reflects costs that would be incurred if this were a normal school year, in addition to the costs associated with virtual learning, because he’d prefer to have enough funds to cover fully reopening -- if it becomes safe again -- than have to tell the community he needs to go over budget.
“I’d rather at this time of year have the worst case out there and everyone can be critical of that,” Knitt said. “My philosophy of my years here is I don’t want to surprise anyone when it comes to budget.”
He added that the budget will likely look better by the end of the year when actual costs are known. For the 2019-20 school year, Knitt budgeted for a deficit of almost $280,000 in the fall but ended the year with a surplus of more than $105,000, he said.
The district’s September headcount, which affects its state aid allocation, grew by four students this year, a rarity among Wisconsin districts, most of which are seeing significant drops in enrollment due to the pandemic.
Rio
The Rio Community School District, which has suffered student losses due to open enrollment in recent years, held enrollment steady this year and lowered its tax rate by 6%, according to Business Manager Lois Sunde.
“Our administration did some really creative things over the summer to try to retain kids,” Sunde said. “… We opened our doors on Sept. 1 and we have not closed them yet, not one day.”
Elementary students are learning face-to-face five days a week and the middle and high school are using a hybrid learning model, she noted.
The tax rate is dropping from $11.46 per $1,000 of property to $10.77 per $1,000, thanks to an almost 7% rise in property values. The district’s total levy is increasing slightly from $2.92 million to almost $2.94 million.
General fund costs are about 1.6% lower than last year, at $6.38 million compared to $6.48 million, while revenues are up by roughly the same amount, creating a balanced 2020-21 budget, according to Sunde.
Due to the pandemic, the district added a custodial position this year. At the same time, an elementary school teacher retired and the district has opted not to fill that position, Sunde said.
“And then we’ve just really trimmed the budget as much as possible, too, in anticipation of what’s happening next year -- or what will happen possibly in Madison with the next (state) budget,” she said.
Montello
In Montello, District Administrator Margaret Banker said the total school tax levy is dropping for the third consecutive year, this time by 6.3%, and the tax rate is dropping by 10.1%.
Property owners will pay $7.37 per $1,000 of property value this year in school-related taxes, which is an 83 cent decrease from last year. That drop translates to a $124.50 savings on the tax bill for a $150,000 home. The homeowner would pay $1,105.50 in school taxes for 2020.
Montello School District is not adding anything significant to its budget this year, nor is it making any cuts, Banker said. It is seeing “the typical incremental increase you would expect due to things like salary, wages, benefits and programming costs,” she said.
The district’s finalized 2020-21 budget totals $10.63 million in general fund costs and $9.74 million in revenues, leaving a deficit of almost $900,000. Revenues and expenditures both are up this year compared to end-of-year actuals from 2019-20, but the latter grew by more than three times as much as the former. Last year, the district had $9.71 million in general fund expenditures and $9.44 million in revenue.
Student membership in the district of 711 pupils decreased by more than 3% this year, according to numbers Banker provided.
She said the district has been able to keep its schools open since the start of the school year, despite the pandemic that has caused other districts to temporarily close some schools.
“We’ve benefitted from our community’s support of our strong public schools, and during the pandemic that positive energy has been stronger than ever,” Banker said.
Lodi
Lodi School District, the only one of the four contacted for this story that has been operating with a mostly virtual learning model, is also the only one increasing its tax rate -- albeit only by 3 cents.
According to Business Manager Brent Richter, the school tax rate for 2020 is $11.13 per $1,000 of property value, compared to $11.10 last year. The total school levy is increasing by 2.3% from $14.44 million in 2019 to $14.77 million this year.
Compared to the 2019-20 school year, the district’s general fund expenditures are increasing by 1.49% -- almost $287,000 -- to $19.51 million and revenues are rising by roughly $144,000 to a total of $19.36 million, leaving a $154,000 deficit.
Student enrollment in September dropped by 31, or 2%, from last year. The district has 1,461 students this year.
