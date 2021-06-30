Masks optional for all ages in Baraboo schools starting July 7

Starting Wednesday, no one in Baraboo School District buildings will be required to wear a mask following another narrow vote by the school board Monday.
Paul Kujak, board clerk, started the discussion with a motion to make masks optional for all age groups starting July 7, the day when students 12 and older who opted to get the COVID-19 vaccine at a school-hosted clinic will be considered fully protected. Earlier this month, the board passed a similar motion that only applied to students 12 and up. Masks are already optional for adults.
“This virus obviously has been unbelievably brutal on certain age groups. It’s been unforgiving on certain age groups, but this is data, folks,” Kujak said, presenting information from a report by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association. “This is not an opinion. This is not being presented by emotion.”
The report showed, as of June 10, children have made up 2.1% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations in 24 states and New York City. Just under 1% of children who contracted the disease were hospitalized and 0.01% -- 330 total -- died.
In Wisconsin, children -- defined as ages 0-19 -- have accounted for almost one in six COVID-19 cases, according to the report. More than 1,000 have been hospitalized out of almost 111,580 child cases, making the child hospitalization rate 0.9% and the recovery rate greater than 99%. Three Wisconsin children have died from the disease as of June 10.
“It’s my own personal opinion that the risk factor of them being harmed by COVID is much less than the social, the emotional, the cognitive delay that our kids are having with the wearing of masks,” Kujak said.
His speech elicited applause from the more than 15 members of the public in attendance until President Kevin Vodak asked them to refrain.
Policy chairwoman Nancy Thome said she had been watching Sauk County’s coronavirus activity as reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Because the county’s activity level dropped to medium, she said she would vote in favor of dropping the mask requirement at this time but won’t necessarily this fall when most students are expected to return to classrooms. She noted the numbers Kujak presented were collected when more safety measures were in place, especially in schools.
Three board members voted against the motion, which passed 4-3: Gwynne Peterson, who wasn’t present at the last meeting, Tim Heilman and Alex Schenck. Schenck said national, state and county officials, as well as Baraboo’s school nurses, “are all saying the same thing, and I just don’t think that we can support ignoring” their guidance to keep students wearing masks.
During an unrelated school nurses report for the 2020-21 school year Monday, nurse Rebecca Christensen said her “two cents worth” on the mask issue is the district follows state and county guidelines.
The state health agency’s website notes that school guidance on masking remains unchanged and advises schools to continue following CDC recommendations until more people and children are vaccinated.
Schenck acknowledged that deaths among children are low, but said they aren’t the only thing to consider as some infected children have suffered long-term effects. He said he would consider a change if children under 12 could be vaccinated.
“I also worry about all of the talk about mental health in the way that I feel like it’s being portrayed that the masks are causing mental health problems and if we just remove the masks, the mental health problems will go away, and I don’t think that that’s the case at all,” Schenck said. “I think there is a mental health problem and it has gotten worse through the coronavirus pandemic, and I don’t think that has to do with whether people are wearing masks.”
Public viewpoints
“Follow the science” became a refrain used by both sides of the mask debate Monday, with anti-mask protesters from neighboring counties holding signs that read “PARENTS DEMAND THE SCIENCE!” among other messages, including “OUR KIDS AREN’T YOUR SCIENCE EXPERIMENT!!” and “MASKS ARE CHILD ABUSE.”
Doug Mering, a Baraboo resident and former policy chairman for the board, said the district should follow health officials’ guidance and reinstate its mask requirement for all students and potentially staff, noting that unvaccinated people could go maskless under the current rules. “And yes, maybe the teachers should wear a mask, too, as a good example,” Mering said.
At least three other people -- Scott Frostman, Josh Martin and Kristi Martin -- who spoke on the issue at the last meeting were back this week. The Martins said masks are “abusive” to children. Kristi Martin also noted the district’s policy then of allowing people 12 and older to forgo masks this summer contradicts CDC guidance.
The CDC’s mask guidance for schools links directly to its guidance for unvaccinated people, which advises everyone age 2 and older to wear masks in public and when around people who don’t live in their household.
Baraboo parent Anthony Deitrich said children shouldn’t have to wear masks at school. His son, he said, “is a very mucusy child” who dealt with issues this year -- including his mask sometimes freezing to his face during the winter -- despite Deitrich sending him to school with extra masks each day.
“I can’t in good conscience keep doing that to him,” Deitrich said.
Portage woman Joanne Antonetti tried to give her opinion to the board but wasn’t allowed because she’s not a resident of the district. Several other non-district residents -- hailing from Marquette, Monroe and Columbia counties -- attended the meeting.
“We’re here for the kids,” they said in an interview after the meeting.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.