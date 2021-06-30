Masks optional for all ages in Baraboo schools starting July 7

During an unrelated school nurses report for the 2020-21 school year Monday, nurse Rebecca Christensen said her “two cents worth” on the mask issue is the district follows state and county guidelines.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state health agency’s website notes that school guidance on masking remains unchanged and advises schools to continue following CDC recommendations until more people and children are vaccinated.

Schenck acknowledged that deaths among children are low, but said they aren’t the only thing to consider as some infected children have suffered long-term effects. He said he would consider a change if children under 12 could be vaccinated.

“I also worry about all of the talk about mental health in the way that I feel like it’s being portrayed that the masks are causing mental health problems and if we just remove the masks, the mental health problems will go away, and I don’t think that that’s the case at all,” Schenck said. “I think there is a mental health problem and it has gotten worse through the coronavirus pandemic, and I don’t think that has to do with whether people are wearing masks.”

Public viewpoints