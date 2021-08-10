Masks required again for all students, staff in Baraboo schools

Masks are back on for Baraboo public school students this fall after a contentious meeting Monday -- interrupted by a local parent accusing a school nurse of being “an alarmist and an extremist” -- ended with a universal indoor mask requirement passing 4-3.
Baraboo School Board members largely reiterated their stances from the meeting one week earlier when a similar motion failed in a tie vote, but this time all seven were present. Mike Kohlman, who was absent last week, proved the deciding vote.
Based on new guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Department of Public Instruction released late last week, school nurse Rebecca Christensen said schools need to implement a “layered approach” of mitigation. Like last year, they will need to conduct contact tracing for all positive cases, send home any students who show signs of illness and enforce the same 14-day -- minimum -- standard quarantine, she said.
“I just want to make sure that everybody understands what we as school nurses are obligated to do as we continue to move forward. I am obligated to follow the requirements that are set out by these agencies and we are also required to work with our county health department in terms of mitigating and contact tracing and quarantine. This is not an option,” Christensen said.
With more than 90% of students expected to return to the classroom in three weeks, she said 6-foot social distancing won’t be possible “a lot of the time” this year.
President Kevin Vodak said “there’s absolutely, positively no way that optional masking is going to work” under the administration’s plan.
“It’s set up to fail,” he said, “based on the parameters we’ve given it.”
He said every other district in Cooperative Educational Service Agency 5, which includes most of Sauk and Columbia counties, is making masks optional this fall, according to a recent survey.
“How can they make it work and we can’t?” Vodak said.
District Administrator Rainey Briggs took issue with that characterization, saying administrators developed their plans based on available data and how they think they can provide all students with the “best education, as well as the best opportunity to be safe in our schools.”
“But one thing that I guess I can’t stand behind is someone stating that we are intentionally trying to cause harm. That’s not OK, at all,” Briggs said, adding that no one in the district is trying to “make life crazy” under an optional mask policy.
“For someone to say, once again, that we are intentionally -- I’m going to use the word ‘sabotaging’ -- something to make it what we want it, that’s not cool,” he said.
Parent outburst
Kristi Martin walked up to Christensen at the microphone when the nurse was answering board questions well after the public comment period had ended. She and her husband, Josh Martin, have spoken against masks at meetings since June.
“I know this is not appropriate, but you’re an alarmist and an extremist,” Martin said, telling Christensen to “show them the actual information.”
Vodak banged his gavel to be heard over the applause coming from some of the audience.
“You’re out of order,” he said.
The couple left voluntarily, but Josh Martin shouted “fascist” on his way out.
Board Clerk Paul Kujak apologized for the behavior to Christensen.
“No one deserves that kind of treatment,” he said.
Briggs later told the remaining crowd that he wouldn’t tolerate people treating district staff without respect.
Editor's note: This story will be updated with more information.
