Masks to become optional for vaccinated adults in Baraboo public schools this summer

Based on a recent change in CDC guidance, the Baraboo School District will drop its mask rule for vaccinated adults starting June 8, the day after school ends.

School Board Clerk Paul Kujak asked fellow members during a meeting Monday to consider making masks optional for everyone in school buildings starting June 8 in light of the CDC’s announcement that fully vaccinated people can resume most activities without masks, though the agency has yet to update its guidance for schools. By then, staff members will have had “ample opportunity” to get vaccinated against COVID-19, he said, and students 12 and older will have had the chance to get the first of two shots.

“I think it’s time that we start offering not only our kids, but our families, our community, a phase-in step to some normalcy, and I think this would be a perfect opportunity to start that phase of providing some normalcy again,” Kujak said.

He brought the topic up under the standing agenda item for discussion and possible action on the school instructional model and athletics, which has remained on each regular board meeting agenda since October. A few members said they needed more time to think about it and consider all of the questions that might come up from such a change.