Masks to become optional for vaccinated adults in Baraboo public schools this summer

Based on a recent change in CDC guidance, the Baraboo School District will drop its mask rule for vaccinated adults starting June 8, the day after school ends.
School Board Clerk Paul Kujak asked fellow members during a meeting Monday to consider making masks optional for everyone in school buildings starting June 8 in light of the CDC’s announcement that fully vaccinated people can resume most activities without masks, though the agency has yet to update its guidance for schools. By then, staff members will have had “ample opportunity” to get vaccinated against COVID-19, he said, and students 12 and older will have had the chance to get the first of two shots.
“I think it’s time that we start offering not only our kids, but our families, our community, a phase-in step to some normalcy, and I think this would be a perfect opportunity to start that phase of providing some normalcy again,” Kujak said.
He brought the topic up under the standing agenda item for discussion and possible action on the school instructional model and athletics, which has remained on each regular board meeting agenda since October. A few members said they needed more time to think about it and consider all of the questions that might come up from such a change.
“I’m just a little nervous about just jumping the gun and maybe not taking everything into consideration,” said Mike Kohlman, vice president.
Nancy Thome suggested making the change only for vaccinated adults -- on the honor system -- which Kujak said would be “a good first step.” She asked Chris Olson, the summer school director participating in the meeting virtually, for his opinion as one of the administrators who would be most directly affected.
“That makes complete sense,” Olson said. “I really appreciate you asking me.”
He said keeping masks mandatory for students through the summer would be safer and make contact tracing easier.
“As far as students go, though, it might be nice to have more discussion at another time about that, because if we’re unmasked at school with students, our chance of having to quarantine a classroom really goes up tremendously,” he said.
Summer school begins June 14, the date of the next school board meeting.
The board voted 6-1 to change the mask rule for adults after the school year ends, with Alex Schenck in opposition. He expressed concern about people who can’t receive the COVID-19 vaccine for medical reasons, noting the risk of infection for them would remain even if they wore a mask if others didn’t.
Members asked to hear input from local health officials and school administrators not present Monday before deciding whether to change the rule for students. They plan to revisit the topic June 14.
