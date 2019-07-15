{{featured_button_text}}
A boy has the full attention of two horses outside the Juneau County Courthouse.

Members of the Mauston Future Farmers of America shared the company of their animals with the public on the Juneau County Courthouse lawn on July 12.

Patrons relax on the lawn outside the Juneau County Court House during the Mauston FFA Farm Animal Display.

The Mauston FFA Farm Animal Display raised funds through a brat and burger sale, while also selling "famous" FFA shakes.

Queen Sheena and Sherman John enjoy some attention from visitors at the Mauston FFA Farm Animal Display.
A family takes a minute to say hello to a calf at the Mauston FFA Farm Animal Display.

Animals on display included horses, cows, calves, and chickens. The event occurs annually in mid-July.

The Mauston FFA sells brats and more to customers at the Mauston FFA Farm Animal Display outside the Juneau County Courthouse.

