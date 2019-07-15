Members of the Mauston Future Farmers of America shared the company of their animals with the public on the Juneau County Courthouse lawn on July 12.
The Mauston FFA Farm Animal Display raised funds through a brat and burger sale, while also selling "famous" FFA shakes.
Animals on display included horses, cows, calves, and chickens. The event occurs annually in mid-July.
