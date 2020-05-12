Mauston, New Lisbon School Districts receive 'fab lab' grants

The Mauston School District and the New Lisbon School District have been awarded a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation grant for expansion of fabrication laboratories.
Gov. Tony Evers and the WEDC announced that 31 school districts throughout the state, including the Mauston and New Lisbon School Districts, will receive a portion of more than $690,000 in grants. The Mauston School District is receiving $15,000, and the New Lisbon School District is receiving $9,700.
“We are committed to providing our students with the opportunity to succeed in this highly competitive work environment,” said Mauston Superintendent Joel Heesch. “We thank the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation for selecting Mauston High School as one of the 31 grant recipients for the 2020-21 school year. The grant money will be used to continue our programming in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture/Art, Mathematics).”
The funds available through the grant are to go towards establishing or expanding local fabrication laboratory, or “fab lab,” facilities.
“The fab lab program remains one of the best ways for students to gain experience in the high-tech manufacturing jobs where Wisconsin leads,” Evers said. “During the current coronavirus crisis, when we’ve needed quick turnaround for protective gear and other medical devices, those manufacturers have become even more important to our state.”
Mauston and New Lisbon School Districts are two of 31 districts throughout the state to receive the grant. The WEDC said this year 31 districts applied, and all 31 districts received some funds based on readiness and long-range planning, curriculum, business and community partnerships, financial need and previous awards.
Each district was eligible for up to $25,000 in grants, with the grants requiring matching funds from the districts.
“WEDC has invested more than $2.8 million over the past five years to provide 77 school districts across the state with the equipment necessary to help students learn high-demand skills, including technology, manufacturing and engineering,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “Fab labs benefit not only the students themselves with important technology and career skills, but they also benefit Wisconsin employers, who will be able to find workers with the right skills to allow their companies to grow and thrive.”
For more information on the grants or fab labs, visit wedc.org/fablabs.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
