Mauston, New Lisbon School Districts receive 'fab lab' grants

The Mauston School District and the New Lisbon School District have been awarded a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation grant for expansion of fabrication laboratories.

Gov. Tony Evers and the WEDC announced that 31 school districts throughout the state, including the Mauston and New Lisbon School Districts, will receive a portion of more than $690,000 in grants. The Mauston School District is receiving $15,000, and the New Lisbon School District is receiving $9,700.

“We are committed to providing our students with the opportunity to succeed in this highly competitive work environment,” said Mauston Superintendent Joel Heesch. “We thank the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation for selecting Mauston High School as one of the 31 grant recipients for the 2020-21 school year. The grant money will be used to continue our programming in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture/Art, Mathematics).”

The funds available through the grant are to go towards establishing or expanding local fabrication laboratory, or “fab lab,” facilities.