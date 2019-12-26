Mauston School District 'meets expectations' on state report cards

Grayside Elementary raised their score to exceeding expectations, with a score of 73.2. The school has a strong showing in closing gaps, beating the state average by almost 18 points with a score of 91.6. On-track and postsecondary readiness is near the state average, while both student achievement and school growth trail the state average by about eight points.

Grayside Elementary Principal Bobbie Steele noted the school increased its score by almost five points over the previous two years, which she credits in part to the new iReady math program helping analyze how students are performing and where they need help.

Lyndon Station Elementary received a score of exceeding expectations at 74.4. The school exceeds the state average for student achievement by five points, and came near the state average in on-track and postsecondary readiness. Lyndon Station is not measured in school growth and closing gaps.

“I’m impressed with the hard work our teachers do,” said Mary O’Brien, Director of Student Services and Principal at Lyndon Station Elementary School. “All three teachers have multi-grade classes.”

