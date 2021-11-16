Mayville and Fall River School Districts exceed standards on state report cards

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction report cards for 2020-21 were released for Wisconsin schools on Tuesday with two local school districts – Mayville and Fall River – being listed as exceeding standards.
Several individual schools also scored well on the report cards.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has been producing the district report cards for almost a decade as part of the state accountability system for every publicly funded school and district in the state.
The report cards rate achievement in reading and mathematics on statewide assessments, student growth in those assessed areas, target growth outcome and on-track to graduation for the districts and schools in the districts. In addition, the report cards provide course and program participation information for grades 9-12 for public schools and districts.
The last year the districts received a report card was 2018-19, but they were not produced for the 2019-20 school year. Due to the pandemic and its effects. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction cautions comparing school report cards scores to past years and between districts.
A school or district's overall accountability score places the school/district into one of five overall accountability ratings:
- Significantly exceeding expectations with a score of 83 to 100
- Exceeds expectations with a score of 70 to 82.9
- Meets expectations with a score between 58 and 69.9
- Meets few expectations with a score between 48 to 57.9
- Failing to meet standards is anything below 47.9.
Mayville School District scored 80.2 for the district. Both Mayville High and Middle School exceeded standards while the Parkview Elementary School used an alternative rating.
Fall River School District also exceeded expectations with a score of 79. 1. Fall River Elementary was listed as a school that significantly exceeded expectations, while the rest of the grades exceeded expectations.
“They significantly exceeded expectations, just like the last time there were state report cards,” Superintendent Dennis Birr said. “We had almost the identical score. This time our score was 83.4. The Middle School/High School went up more than a full point and to 75.6 which is the exceeds expectations level. As a district we also exceeded expectations and our score went up 1.6 points to 79.1.”
Birr said the district is focusing on giving students individual attention when have not achieved as high as their peers. One group that is being given more individual attention is the youngest learners who were unable to go to school last spring due to the pandemic.
“They are part of the group that needs special attention,” Birr said. “By being in school as much as we were last year, I feel that our students didn't fall as far behind as some.”
The district is proud of the achievement of the students and the small school setting has helped them get the individual attention that they need to be their best, Birr said.
Meeting expectations
Columbus School District, with a score of 69.1, Randolph School District with a score of 69, Horicon School District with a score of 65.1, Waupun Area School District with a score of 60.3 and Beaver Dam with a score of 58.9, all met expectations.
The Beaver Dam Unified School District is identified as meeting expectations, Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said. Wilson Elementary School scored in the highest category, earning the distinction of significantly exceeds expectations. Lincoln and Prairie View Elementary Schools scored in the exceeding expectations category. Beaver Dam High School and Washington Elementary School meet expectations. Jefferson Elementary School and Beaver Dam Middle School are in a category of meeting some of the expectations measured on the state report card.
DiStefano said that all of Beaver Dam schools have things to celebrate and opportunities to improve.
“We are focused on maximizing growth outcomes for students and believe that our individual school success plans, coupled with more continuity of instruction is going to be beneficial,” DiStefano said.
One thing to remain conscious of is that many of most vulnerable students may have been either online or experienced gaps and challenges in their instruction due to the pandemic, DiStefano said.
“The performance of students, particularly more vulnerable populations is also weighed heavier on the report cards,” DiStefano said. “Given this, it is a celebration that Beaver Dam and the other districts in Dodge County performed as well as they did.”
DiStefano continued that there are things to improve on and having the students back in the classrooms is one thing he believes will help all the students to do better.
“Given the unique realities and dynamics that all districts faced leading up to the assessments and accountability associated with this most recent school report card, we have a great deal to be proud of,” DiStefano said. “That said, some of our performance does not match the talent of our students and staff. We have high goals and expectations for the BDFam and we are working diligently to actualize those goals. We know the report card tool is just one glimpse into the great work we do, but we are committed to continuing to improve. I am very optimistic for the current school year, our return to more continuity in service for students, and believe we will have even more to be proud of next fall.”
Columbus School District and Columbus High School’s ranked as meeting expectations, while Columbus Intermediate School and Columbus Middle School’s ranking exceeds expectations, Columbus School District director of curriculum and instruction Becky Schmidt said.
“Over the last few years, the district systematically changed the literacy curriculum and provided staff with ongoing professional development and coaching to support them in the implementation,” Schmidt said. “Last year, the district also implemented new math curriculums at the elementary, middle, and high school levels and is providing math staff with ongoing professional development and coaching of stronger mathematical teaching practices.”
To work towards growth, the district is using three main strategies: co-serving instructional model, intentional, on-going math and literacy professional learning, coaching, and support, and multi-Level Systems of Support (District-wide implementation beginning in 2019-20).
“By focusing on literacy, all students will grow into avid readers and writers,” Schmidt said. “By improving math curriculum and practice, students will develop into creative problem solvers and critical thinkers. Co-serving and inclusive practices allows all students access to learning at high levels. DPI stresses that the report cards are just one source of information about our schools and that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, to please use caution when interpreting scores and ratings. The schools are working hard to provide students with a strong educational experience every day.”
Dodgeland scored 56.2 in the meeting few expectations category. Dodgeland Middle School rated as meeting expectations.