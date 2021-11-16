Mayville and Fall River School Districts exceed standards on state report cards

“Given the unique realities and dynamics that all districts faced leading up to the assessments and accountability associated with this most recent school report card, we have a great deal to be proud of,” DiStefano said. “That said, some of our performance does not match the talent of our students and staff. We have high goals and expectations for the BDFam and we are working diligently to actualize those goals. We know the report card tool is just one glimpse into the great work we do, but we are committed to continuing to improve. I am very optimistic for the current school year, our return to more continuity in service for students, and believe we will have even more to be proud of next fall.”