Mayville High School holds graduation ceremony

MAYVILLE — Mayville High School seniors had to wait an additional day to graduate — due to rain, but the weather was much improved Monday evening.

The ceremony was held at Ray Dunn Field, which allowed for social distancing from everything but the rain. As a precaution, the move was announced a few hours before the ceremony was to be held on Sunday.

Students were welcomed by the senior class president Jenna Pasbrig. Valedictorians Rebekah Ferguson and Maggie Schneider as well as salutatorian Natalie Cisewski also spoke during the evening ceremony.

Ferguson said that resilience and perseverance comes to mind when she thinks about her class.

“It is my great privilege and honor to speak to all of you today on behalf of Mayville High School’s graduating class, to express the happiness that we feel in our hearts today,” she said. “When we walked through the doors of Mayville High School our freshman year, none of us believed graduation was a day that would ever come. Now, we sit here wondering what happened to all of the time between us trying to figure out which side of the hallway to walk on, to trying to figure out if our tassels go on the right or left side of our caps.”