Mayville High School holds graduation ceremony

MAYVILLE — Mayville High School seniors had to wait an additional day to graduate — due to rain, but the weather was much improved Monday evening.
The ceremony was held at Ray Dunn Field, which allowed for social distancing from everything but the rain. As a precaution, the move was announced a few hours before the ceremony was to be held on Sunday.
Students were welcomed by the senior class president Jenna Pasbrig. Valedictorians Rebekah Ferguson and Maggie Schneider as well as salutatorian Natalie Cisewski also spoke during the evening ceremony.
Ferguson said that resilience and perseverance comes to mind when she thinks about her class.
“It is my great privilege and honor to speak to all of you today on behalf of Mayville High School’s graduating class, to express the happiness that we feel in our hearts today,” she said. “When we walked through the doors of Mayville High School our freshman year, none of us believed graduation was a day that would ever come. Now, we sit here wondering what happened to all of the time between us trying to figure out which side of the hallway to walk on, to trying to figure out if our tassels go on the right or left side of our caps.”
“This is just another chapter of our lives, but it is the only chapter that we have known,” Schneider said during her speech.
It is hard to prepare for a life when you don’t know what the future holds, Schneider said. However, it is exciting to know the opportunities the class will have in the future.
The past will not be forgotten either.
“I can’t go on without mentioning a class member of ours who is not here today, and that is Alexis Soba,” Cisewski said.
Soba, 13, died on June 14, 2016, from cancer.
“I think we can agree that she is still with us today and still very much a part of the class of 2021,” Cisewski said. “We love and miss you Alexis.”
Cisewski asked her classmates to continue to push themselves as they go into the future no matter what path they have chosen.
“Whatever you do in life, know that nothing comes for free,” Cisewski said. “Know whatever you are doing is what you choose to do and everything you accomplish or fail to accomplish is a result of your own actions. I believe this year has shown us more than ever that we can overcome anything that comes our way. I know you will all do great things, and I am so proud of you.”