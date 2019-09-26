MAYVILLE – The transformation of Mayville High School is complete and hundreds of community members showed up at an open house Wednesday to check it out.
Superintendent Scott Sabol welcomed everyone in the new student entrance at the back of the building dubbed the Cardinal Lobby.
Members of the high school’s pep band, under the direction of James Cooney, started off the grand opening ceremony by playing the school song.
The new construction and renovation of the high school started in April 2018. A science, technology, engineering, art/agriculture and math (STEAM) addition now stands where a bus port once was located.
The high school project was the largest component of the $24.5 million referendum that voters narrowly approved on April 4, 2017.
Parkview Primary School and Mayville Middle School projects that were part of the referendum were completed in August 2018. Those projects included safety and security upgrades, capital maintenance updates including HVAC replacement and roofing.
“So tonight we’re celebrating Mayville High School but really we’re so fortunate that our referendum included enhancements at all three facilities,” said Sabol to the crowd.
He said students and staff made multiple moves throughout last school year and the summer in order to get into spaces.
“The neat part about it is we were all a part of the construction site, we were all able to see that progress throughout the experience and really it was worth it for everybody. We are so very fortunate to have the flexible staff that we have and our students and our custodians, they demonstrated an absolute resilience and a whatever-it-takes attitude throughout the entire project so I would like to personally thank them.”
Mayville High School was built in 1962. Discussions about plans for improvement began in 2013.
“When I joined the district three years ago I had the opportunity to work with a brand new community group that came together to study the district-wide facilities,” said Sabol. “We called it the Facility Study Committee and they met bi-weekly for four months, and they also had additional sub-committees that interviewed staff, reviewed prior facility studies and helped us to really emphasize what our long range plan was about and what our immediate needs would be.”
He credited the committee for its recommendations, which he called the foundation of the referendum scope and then the extensive renovations that happened at Mayville High School.
“We had antiquated classrooms and many offices and we changed them into large, flexible spaces that are prepared for 21st century instructional practices,” he said.
On the upper level, the former technology education shop and agriculture classrooms were converted into band, choir and show choir classrooms/rehearsal spaces. Science labs, support spaces and classrooms at the high school were also renovated.
The auditorium has all new seats and a new sound system. A coat room and nearby concession stand were also added.
A physical education space for weights and cardiovascular training and locker rooms were added on the lower level.
Bathrooms were all replaced and the entire building is now ADA accessible.
Capital maintenance and building systems improvements included added security, replacing plumbing, HVAC and electrical systems along with exterior windows, doors and a portion of the roof.
“So when you look under the hood, we are pretty much a brand new building which is a major accomplishment for us,” said Sabol.
Sabol thanked the Findorff team for their project management and Bray Architects for their innovative design.
President Matthew Wolfert of Bray Architects said it’s been a long road.
“Hopefully as you tour this evening you see a space that you are really proud of, that you see innovative teaching and learning happening in tech ed environments that are second to none. Be proud of what’s here,” he said.
School Board President called the project monumental and thanked taxpayers for their support and everyone involved in contributing to the new modern learning facility.
