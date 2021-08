Mayville, Horicon schools will start with masks optional

Public school students in Mayville and Horicon will start the new school year with masks being optional.

The school boards in both districts have approved back-to-school safety plans, while acknowledging COVID-19 is still present within the communities. Dodge County superintendents meet weekly with county health officials to discuss best practices for pandemic response.

Two local school districts, Beaver Dam and Columbus, have decided to require masks as COVID-positive cases have been on the rise in the area.

No members of the public chose to speak on the mask issue at neither the Mayville nor Horicon school board meetings last week. Mayville school board members Jim Congdon and Jennifer Fink and Horicon school board members David Westimayer and Jim Grigg spoke in favor of mandating masks at the current time.

“Our top priority last year and this year is having people in school as much as possible. We required masks last year and it worked. I don’t think we’ll find anybody who says they love wearing a mask. I don’t love wearing a mask...but it did work,” said Fink.

She said her opinion is based on science and called a mask requirement the “best shot at staying open for the year.”