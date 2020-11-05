Mayville School District approves budget with lower tax levy

The Mayville School Board unanimously approved the district’s 2020-21 budget and tax levy at its meeting last week.

The mill rate is set at $9.31 per $1,000 of assessed property value, which is a 45 cent (4.6%) decrease from $9.76 last year and a 89 cent decrease from 2018-19.

Total revenue/financing for the 2020-21 general fund is budgeted at $13.25 million, with planned expenditures of $13.54 million. Equalization aid makes up half of the district’s general fund revenue and local taxes make up another 32% of it.

The number of students in the seats at Mayville Schools on the September count date was 1,033, which is down from 1,062 in 2019-20 and 1,098 in 2018-19.

Eighty-nine general education students chose to open enroll into the district and 105 students enrolled out of the district. Special education open enrollment numbers were about equal, with 14 students enrolling in and 13 enrolling elsewhere.

Equalized valuations went up $31.7 million this year, the new total valuation is $696.5 million.