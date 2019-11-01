MAYVILLE – The Mayville Board of Education unanimously approved its 2019-20 budget Monday night.
According to Ryan Nehmer, district business services director, the all fund tax levy is approximately $6.5 million.
The mill rate will decrease from the previous year’s $10.18 per $1,000 of equalized assessed property value, to $9.76 for the current year. The mill rate in 2017-18 was $11.04.
The budget breakdown includes:
- Total levy: $6.5 million
- Long term debt retirement: $2.5 million (including $2.4 million for the referendum and $93,897 for repayment of the trust fund loan)
- Community services: $38,837
- Current operation: $3.9 million
Total revenue in the district’s general fund is expected to be almost $13.7 million, as compared to last year when a little more than $13 million was received. In addition to local tax revenue of more than $4.5 million, the state will provide an estimated $7.8 million in general state aid, an increase of more than $400,000.
Planned expenditures will total approximately $13.8 million, which is about $800,000 more than the previous year.
Ninety-six general education and 17 special education students open-enrolled into the district this year. The general education number is about the same as the previous year and the special education number is an increase of seven students.
Ninety-nine general education and 12 special education students open-enrolled out of the district this year, compared to 76 general education and 11 special education students last year.
The Mayville School District is continuing to experience a decline in enrollment. The official third Friday student count in September indicated 1,065 students in preschool through 12th grade. Total enrollment last year was 1,098 and was 1,108 in 2017-18.
