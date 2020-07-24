Mayville students given choice of in-person or virtual instruction

Educational signs will be posted throughout the district to remind students that good hygiene and the use of hand sanitizers are everyday protective measures to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases like COVID-19.

There will be no large assemblies or other large gatherings on school property and field trips are being discontinued until further notice.

The school district has a routine cleaning regimen in place to help reduce the spread of germs and communicable disease, and it has plans to increase the cleaning of high-touch areas and hard and soft surface items throughout the day.

Teeters said the leadership team reviewed parent surveys and has worked diligently to provide a reopening plan that will mitigate health risks to students and staff. School specific guidelines will be emailed to families in the district.

“We’ve been working really closely with the Dodge County Health Department and (Public Health Officer) Abby Sauer has been amazing and given a ton of her time,” Teeters said. “We’re really grateful we could all get together to give our families an idea of what the school year will look like so they can plan, as well.”