Mayville students given choice of in-person or virtual instruction

MAYVILLE – With safety protocols set in place, the Mayville School District is planning to reopen its doors to students Sept. 1. The Mayville School Board approved the district’s reopening plan at its meeting Wednesday night.
According to Samantha Teeters, district communication specialist, the goal of school administrators and its leadership team is to provide daily face-to-face instruction for grades 4K-12. However, flexibility will be necessary as health recommendations regarding COVID-19 frequently change.
Two schooling options are being offered to families. Option one has students returning to the classroom for in-person learning five days per week with safety guidelines in place. At-home learning will be available, when necessary. Option two has students receiving virtual instruction in their home.
“Our virtual program is for those who don’t feel comfortable coming into the school buildings right now,” Teeters said. “If their comfort level changes, we can bring them back into the classroom at a trimester or semester break.”
The use of face coverings by students and staff is recommended at this time, and the leadership team recognizes they may be challenging to wear all day in a school setting.
“But anytime in which we can’t support physical distancing, we’re going to want masks worn. As kids are coming into and exiting the building and definitely on our district transportation, as well,” Teeters said.
Educational signs will be posted throughout the district to remind students that good hygiene and the use of hand sanitizers are everyday protective measures to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases like COVID-19.
There will be no large assemblies or other large gatherings on school property and field trips are being discontinued until further notice.
The school district has a routine cleaning regimen in place to help reduce the spread of germs and communicable disease, and it has plans to increase the cleaning of high-touch areas and hard and soft surface items throughout the day.
Teeters said the leadership team reviewed parent surveys and has worked diligently to provide a reopening plan that will mitigate health risks to students and staff. School specific guidelines will be emailed to families in the district.
“We’ve been working really closely with the Dodge County Health Department and (Public Health Officer) Abby Sauer has been amazing and given a ton of her time,” Teeters said. “We’re really grateful we could all get together to give our families an idea of what the school year will look like so they can plan, as well.”
A district-wide open house will take place Aug. 26 and 27. Families will be scheduled in small groups and COVID-19 safety protocol will be followed.
