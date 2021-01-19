McKinstry named Beaver Unified School District Wall of Fame award recipient

John B. McKinstry was named the Beaver Dam Unified School District 2019 Wall of Fame outstanding alumni recipient. Jeff and Sue Eberle, Lisa Killingsworth and Metalcraft of Mayville are the 2019 Wall of Fame friends of education recipients.
The outstanding alumni award is given annually to a graduate of BDUSD in recognition of the honoree’s accomplishments and the friend of education award recognizes individuals and an organization who have given distinguished service to the district and its students. Normally the 2019 recipients would have been chosen in March, but it was postponed until this year.
McKinstry is a 1958 graduate of Beaver Dam High School and graduated in 1962 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Carroll College. McKinstry is a philanthropist and businessman who was instrumental in establishing a number of local non-profit organizations, scholarships, and endowments to serve educational, health, and humane needs.
He is a founding member of the Beaver Dam Area Community Theater and the Dodge County Humane Society. He was involved in the creation of the in the BDACT Fine Arts Center in addition to the new home of the Dodge County Humane Society. McKinstry and his father created the Bea Bonner McKinstry begin to swim program at the YMCA of Dodge County that provides all children an opportunity to learn to swim for free.
McKinstry ensured that the family furniture store remains a staple in Beaver Dam, which it has since 1858 making it the oldest family-owned home furnishings store in Wisconsin. McKinstry was involved in the formation of the Beaver Dam Industrial Development Corporation to bring manufacturing and business to Beaver Dam.
Jeff and Sue Eberle have volunteered countless hours to create successful high-school baseball programs. They have assisted students with college admittance letters and scholarship opportunities. The Eberles example has instilled in students the meaning of volunteering and the importance of giving back to the community.
Killingsworth has volunteered her time and talents with students for several years. She works with teachers to ensure students learn, grow, and are successful. Students are always excited to work with her and she has made and continues to make a difference in many student’s lives.
Metalcraft of Mayville has donated robotics and other equipment essential to the success of the district’s technology education program. In addition, they provided the equipment training for high school instructors. They support program and curriculum development in automation technologies, along with program and advisory support in understanding manufacturing processes. Metalcraft of Mayville also employs students through the Youth Apprenticeship program and other employment opportunities.