McKinstry named Beaver Unified School District Wall of Fame award recipient

John B. McKinstry was named the Beaver Dam Unified School District 2019 Wall of Fame outstanding alumni recipient. Jeff and Sue Eberle, Lisa Killingsworth and Metalcraft of Mayville are the 2019 Wall of Fame friends of education recipients.

The outstanding alumni award is given annually to a graduate of BDUSD in recognition of the honoree’s accomplishments and the friend of education award recognizes individuals and an organization who have given distinguished service to the district and its students. Normally the 2019 recipients would have been chosen in March, but it was postponed until this year.

McKinstry is a 1958 graduate of Beaver Dam High School and graduated in 1962 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Carroll College. McKinstry is a philanthropist and businessman who was instrumental in establishing a number of local non-profit organizations, scholarships, and endowments to serve educational, health, and humane needs.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}