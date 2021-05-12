Merrimac teacher recognized for digital instruction during pandemic

Students at the school leaned heavily on Epic when they were stuck at home from March 2020 until the end of the 2019-20 school year, and again during 2020-21 when they spent half of their instruction time at home until March 15.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Students have enjoyed a number of popular series on the platform including Cat Ninja, My Pet Slime and Creepy Cafetorium, Lintl said.

“I tell people it’s the Netflix for books,” said Lintl, who served on Epic's beta team before it launched in 2014. “Kids can go on it and rate books, and as they rate them, they get more suggestions of what they might like, which is very cool for the younger grades.”

Young children learn their best when they see the words and hear them at the same time, second-grade teacher Jenna McCann said, which is an important feature of the Epic platform.

“It’s obviously not the same as having a child on your lap and reading to them, but the more exposure to different books they have, the better,” said McCann, a teacher for 22 years in Merrimac. “The most important thing you can do for younger kids is read to them.”

Lintl assists all seven teachers who work at the school as the designated technology specialist.