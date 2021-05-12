Merrimac teacher recognized for digital instruction during pandemic

MERRIMAC -- Teacher Kerri Lintl’s use of Epic, a digital reading platform, is important to the students at Merrimac Community School during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They almost always have a book to read, regardless of their location.
“Students are resilient and will take every opportunity to learn,” said Lintl, who teaches the third grade at the 4K-5 elementary school of 150 total students. “We ask them to read every day, so this (digital platform) has worked out very well for us during this crazy time.”
In April, Epic recognized Lintl as a Master Teacher for the third consecutive year. Epic reaches as many as 50 million children ages 12 and under in the world with its collection of about 40,000 books, according to its website.
Epic Educator Engagement Manager Jennifer Hart said in a press release, “In the wake of the pandemic, Epic’s vibrant Master Teacher community is a beacon of light, sparking innovation and creativity among colleagues who are searching for ways to engage with their students, in and out of the classrooms.”
Lintl, a Sauk Prairie native, has taught at the school for three years and has been an educator for about 13 years. She is one of 250 Master Teachers in the world, she said, serving on various panels in the development of tools within the application.
Students at the school leaned heavily on Epic when they were stuck at home from March 2020 until the end of the 2019-20 school year, and again during 2020-21 when they spent half of their instruction time at home until March 15.
Students have enjoyed a number of popular series on the platform including Cat Ninja, My Pet Slime and Creepy Cafetorium, Lintl said.
“I tell people it’s the Netflix for books,” said Lintl, who served on Epic's beta team before it launched in 2014. “Kids can go on it and rate books, and as they rate them, they get more suggestions of what they might like, which is very cool for the younger grades.”
Young children learn their best when they see the words and hear them at the same time, second-grade teacher Jenna McCann said, which is an important feature of the Epic platform.
“It’s obviously not the same as having a child on your lap and reading to them, but the more exposure to different books they have, the better,” said McCann, a teacher for 22 years in Merrimac. “The most important thing you can do for younger kids is read to them.”
Lintl assists all seven teachers who work at the school as the designated technology specialist.
“Kerri is always there for me with my troubleshooting questions -- I’m pretty much asking her questions constantly,” McCann said. “She’s always right there to help, and we would be in big trouble without her. She always knows what buttons to push.”
Technology helped schools make the best of a bad situation, Lintl said, and she hopes the pandemic will ultimately improve the use of technology in schools.
“Technology, if used right, is like a pencil,” Lintl said. “We’ve taught them how to use it, and we can’t just take it away now. We need it to keep growing and give them the tools they need to be successful.
"There are so many ways to use it positively in our classroom.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.