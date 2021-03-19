Middleton-Cross Plains education director Briggs named Baraboo's next superintendent

Baraboo School Board chose Middleton-Cross Plains Elementary Education Director Rainey Briggs to become the Baraboo School District's next superintendent.
Board Vice President Mike Kohlman announced the decision in an email to the News Republic on Thursday night, three days after the board deliberated on it during a closed-session meeting.
"We are all excited to start working with Dr. Briggs to continue to move our district forward, and serve the students of Baraboo," Kohlman wrote.
Briggs has seven years of teaching experience and nine years as an administrator, according to the announcement.
"He is a dynamic leader who is well known in the education community," Kohlman wrote. "Many describe him as a 'teacher of teachers.' Our school district, staff, students, and administrators are all fortunate to learn under Dr. Briggs."
A search committee consisting of Kohlman and fellow board members Kevin Vodak and Gwynne Peterson narrowed an original field of 29 applicants down to seven semifinalists, who were then interviewed by the full board and narrowed further to three finalists, including Briggs and current Montello District Administrator Margaret Banker. The third finalist, Sun Prairie High School Principal Keith Nerby, withdrew from consideration.
Briggs and Banker participated in three video question-and-answer sessions each for various stakeholder groups last week, which were made public online after they were completed. The videos are now blocked to the public.
The board expects to formally approve Briggs' contract at a regular meeting Monday, according to Kohlman.
Current District Administrator Lori Mueller announced in November that she will be stepping down at the end of this school year to move to Florida and start a position with a private consulting firm.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.