Middleton-Cross Plains education director Briggs named Baraboo's next superintendent

Baraboo School Board chose Middleton-Cross Plains Elementary Education Director Rainey Briggs to become the Baraboo School District's next superintendent.

Board Vice President Mike Kohlman announced the decision in an email to the News Republic on Thursday night, three days after the board deliberated on it during a closed-session meeting.

"We are all excited to start working with Dr. Briggs to continue to move our district forward, and serve the students of Baraboo," Kohlman wrote.

Briggs has seven years of teaching experience and nine years as an administrator, according to the announcement.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"He is a dynamic leader who is well known in the education community," Kohlman wrote. "Many describe him as a 'teacher of teachers.' Our school district, staff, students, and administrators are all fortunate to learn under Dr. Briggs."

A search committee consisting of Kohlman and fellow board members Kevin Vodak and Gwynne Peterson narrowed an original field of 29 applicants down to seven semifinalists, who were then interviewed by the full board and narrowed further to three finalists, including Briggs and current Montello District Administrator Margaret Banker. The third finalist, Sun Prairie High School Principal Keith Nerby, withdrew from consideration.