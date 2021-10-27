Mill rate in Columbus less for schools than last year’s rate

COLUMBUS – Residents in the Columbus School District will pay less in school taxes for next school year following the Columbus School District board of education passing the budget and tax levy Monday night.
The board approved a tax levy of $8.5 million with a mill rate of $9.64 per $1,000 of property value. The mill rate for this year is $10.10 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
Columbus Director of Business Services Nathan Knitt said the funding for the district comes mostly from taxes and state aid. Columbus gets 45 percent of its revenue from property taxes and the rest from the state.
“Districts are bound by a revenue limit, which calculates the amount of property taxes it may levy based on a number of factors including total number of members, equalization aid, property valuation and other factors,” Knitt said.
Property values did increase in Columbus, but it did not increase higher than the rest of the state, Knitt said.
Student enrollment is also a big factor, Knitt said. Columbus had a slight decrease in students, however there are more 4K students than normal. Less people filled out free and reduced lunch forms this year, Knitt said that helps to bring money to the district.
“People can still fill out the forms, but it would affect the next year,” Knitt said.
The district did have some savings with COVID last year such as less staff and transportation costs. Knitt said that they have been notified about the final amount that will come in from the ESSER funds. However there has been some increased costs including technology, increase need for sanitation and student learning lost.
The general levy for the district remained relatively flat, but the referendum approved levy did go up. The district approved a $30 million referendum with work being done in the district buildings with the most noticeable changes at Columbus Elementary School and Columbus High School.
The district’s budget is $15.6 million.