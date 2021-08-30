Most Dodge County area school students return back to the books this week

Most students in Dodge County are starting school this week, the third school year with changes due to COVID-19.
Randolph Superintendent Ty Breitlow the district was well prepared when classes began Monday. Breitlow said the district is using personal protective equipment, COVID testing kits, plastic barriers, hand sanitizers and masks where needed.
School districts meet with Dodge County Public Health weekly to discuss relevant data and recommendations related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Columbus School District started Aug. 23. Most area school districts start Sept. 1, including: Beaver Dam, Horicon, Mayville and Waupun. Dodgeland School District will not have its first day of class until Sept. 7.
Columbus and Beaver Dam school districts will require students to wear masks.
“Our entire staff is very excited about the start of the school year,” Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said. “The students are our driving purpose and the energy that they fill our schools with is nothing less than spectacular. We are ready and Wednesday can't come soon enough.”
Waupun Area School District will continue to monitor and review information from health officers. Waupun Superintendent Steven Hill said that the district is highly encouraging the use of masks and vaccinations for those eligible.
“We would appreciate parents wearing masks if they need to enter our buildings,” Hill said. “Wearing a mask helps mitigate the chance you may inadvertently expose our staff and students to COVID.”
Hill said parents should remember to create a regular routine with their children including reviewing school work, reading, talking and listening to their children about how their day went.
Mayville Schools will have masks recommended and are asking for all students to have clean masks available in their backpacks or lockers at all times. Samantha Teeters, who handles communications for the Mayville School District said masks are required for all students and staff members on district transportation, like all districts.
“While we will again be limiting visitors to our offices only at all of our schools, parents/guardians are welcome to drop their children off on the first day and walk them to the door where our staff will welcome them and take it from there,” Teeters said.
“The health and safety of our students is our top priority as it is every year, and keeping our doors open and our children in school is our focus,” Teeters said. “The data in our school buildings and within our community will drive our decision-making in regard to any changes to our COVID precautions. We are prepared to pivot as needed to keep our Cardinals safe, healthy and in school.”
Horicon School District will have an optional mask wearing policy as well, Horicon Superintendent Rich Appel said.
“We are asking parents to drop their students off at the front of school and allow our staff to take the children down to class rather than have parents all enter the school,” Appel said.