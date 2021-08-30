Most Dodge County area school students return back to the books this week

“We would appreciate parents wearing masks if they need to enter our buildings,” Hill said. “Wearing a mask helps mitigate the chance you may inadvertently expose our staff and students to COVID.”

Hill said parents should remember to create a regular routine with their children including reviewing school work, reading, talking and listening to their children about how their day went.

Mayville Schools will have masks recommended and are asking for all students to have clean masks available in their backpacks or lockers at all times. Samantha Teeters, who handles communications for the Mayville School District said masks are required for all students and staff members on district transportation, like all districts.

“While we will again be limiting visitors to our offices only at all of our schools, parents/guardians are welcome to drop their children off on the first day and walk them to the door where our staff will welcome them and take it from there,” Teeters said.