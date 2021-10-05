Most mask-optional school districts in Sauk, Columbia pivot to required masking as COVID cases rise

After shifting temporarily to virtual instruction amid an increase of cases, Pardeeville sent a letter to families Sept. 24 saying masks would be mandatory through at least Nov. 1. The district does not have a dashboard or any case numbers available online.

“We are aware that this decision might not be the direction that all of our families want, but since we started this school year we have worked towards maintaining face-to-face instruction five days a week. In weighing the options, this move appears to be our best option at this time to avoid additional closures, assist with keeping students and staff healthy, and least disrupt our school day,” the letter said.

The Wisconsin Dells School District also does not keep a count of its COVID-19 cases on its website, but it has posted several notifications about positive cases since Sept. 23. At that time it announced an increase in cases had resulted in some elementary classrooms temporarily pivoting to remote learning and Wisconsin Dells High School shifting to 50% capacity for about a week.