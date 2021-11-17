Most Sauk, Columbia school districts see report card scores drop through pandemic

Because of the pandemic year, this year’s growth measures changes in student performance over two years. Growth also is weighted heavier for districts with a higher percentage of economically disadvantaged students.

Of area public schools, Rio -- a rural district with just 382 students -- topped the list with an overall score of 81.5 and a rating of exceeds expectations, almost two points higher than two years ago. Wisconsin Dells, Lodi, Pardeeville, Fall River and Poynette also exceeded expectations.

The districts serving the most students fell toward the middle or bottom of the pack but still met expectations. With 2,786 students, Baraboo is the largest district and scored 60.5, a roughly six-point drop from two years ago and the lowest overall score of any district in the two counties. Baraboo also has among the highest percentage of economically disadvantaged students, who make up more than half of its student population, and a more racially diverse population compared to most of its neighbors.

An outlier, Wisconsin Dells has a higher percentage of students who are economically disadvantaged -- more than 56% -- and more students of color than Baraboo and other districts.