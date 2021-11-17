Most Sauk, Columbia school districts see report card scores drop through pandemic

The first state report cards to be released since before the coronavirus pandemic showed most area school districts’ scores slipping, but Wisconsin Dells, Lodi, Rio and Weston managed to improve.
Usually required by state law to be produced annually, no report cards were released in the 2019-20 school year due to the pandemic. The federal government also waived school accountability requirements for 2020-21, but the state Legislature did not, according to a news release Tuesday from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
DPI officials urged caution when interpreting scores and ratings because of the pandemic’s effect.
In Sauk and Columbia counties, every district met or exceeded expectations in their 2020-21 report cards. The State Journal reported Tuesday that 95% of the state’s 421 public school districts met, exceeded or significantly exceeded expectations last year, on par with the 96% that did two years before.
Overall scores, which range from 0-100, are based on student achievement, growth, target group outcomes -- a new priority area that replaced one previously called “closing gaps” -- and whether students are on track to graduate. Target group outcomes measures the performance of students in a district’s bottom 25% of the prior year’s test results.
Because of the pandemic year, this year’s growth measures changes in student performance over two years. Growth also is weighted heavier for districts with a higher percentage of economically disadvantaged students.
Of area public schools, Rio -- a rural district with just 382 students -- topped the list with an overall score of 81.5 and a rating of exceeds expectations, almost two points higher than two years ago. Wisconsin Dells, Lodi, Pardeeville, Fall River and Poynette also exceeded expectations.
The districts serving the most students fell toward the middle or bottom of the pack but still met expectations. With 2,786 students, Baraboo is the largest district and scored 60.5, a roughly six-point drop from two years ago and the lowest overall score of any district in the two counties. Baraboo also has among the highest percentage of economically disadvantaged students, who make up more than half of its student population, and a more racially diverse population compared to most of its neighbors.
An outlier, Wisconsin Dells has a higher percentage of students who are economically disadvantaged -- more than 56% -- and more students of color than Baraboo and other districts.
Baraboo Superintendent Rainey Briggs noted in a letter to families Tuesday that the report card shows the district’s graduation rate continues to outpace the state average, while its achievement score declined by 5%. He was not available for an interview Wednesday.
“I want to share these results with you because they help illuminate some of our successes and help pinpoint areas of focus in our district,” he said in the letter. “However, as DPI stresses, these report cards are just one source of information about our school.”
Briggs said the district also measures improvement in other ways and continues to work toward its goals, including supporting students in their social-emotional growth and making sure each student progresses and is on track to graduate by the end of this school year.
Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie and Portage, all slightly smaller than Baraboo, joined it near the bottom. With a score of 69.3, Portage held steady compared to the 2018-19 school year. It has 2,174 students, 41% of whom are considered economically disadvantaged.
District administrators for Portage, Wisconsin Dells and Rio did not respond to an interview request Wednesday.
Area district scores are:
- Baraboo: 60.5
- River Valley: 63.5
- Reedsburg: 65.1
- Weston: 67.0
- Sauk Prairie: 68.5
- Cambria-Friesland: 69.1
- Columbus: 69.1
- Portage: 69.3
- Pardeeville: 71.5
- Wisconsin Dells: 73.5
- Lodi: 75.5
- Poynette: 75.8
- Fall River: 79.1
- Rio: 81.5
To see the full report cards for public schools and private schools participating in the state choice program, visit dpi.wi.gov/accountability/report-cards.
