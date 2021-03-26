MPTC offers new virtual assistant program for future remote workers

FOND DU LAC -- Moraine Park Tehnical College vrtual assistant program is working to help fill the increased need for remote workers. This technical diploma program is offered online and provides the tools and skills needed to excel in a work-from-home career.

This program, formerly the office assistant program, was modified last year before COVID-19, to address the increased virtual needs all around. Amy Harmsen, an instructor at Moraine Park Technical College said there are similarities between the two programs, but the virtual assistant program prepares students to work online or from home, as well as manage projects and social media. If someone previously completed the office assistant program, there may be a few classes they’d need in order to complete the virtual assistant program.

The virtual assistant program is a one-year program that teach skills in Office 365, customer service, document formatting, business communications, branding, social media management, time management, event planning and project management.

“The virtual assistant program prepares you to work in just about any industry,” Harmsen said. “Fields such as healthcare, insurance, information technology, hospitality, retail, and more, need virtual support. This program is also a stepping stone for the Administrative Coordinator two year associate degree.”

