Mueller: Potential for COVID-19 vaccination requirement in Baraboo schools uncertain

Baraboo School District’s superintendent said Monday she doesn’t know about possible vaccination requirements for COVID-19.
“I don’t know if we’re going to get to a point where schools will be able to require vaccinations of their teachers or students,” Lori Mueller said. “… That seems so foreign right now -- I’m not sure that we’ll see that day, but you know, there’s a lot of things that happened that you didn’t see coming.”
School board member Nancy Thome brought the topic to the district’s policy committee, which she chairs, because she said some private employers may require their staff members to be vaccinated as a condition of employment. Thome, an attorney, said she reviewed the state statute and Wisconsin Department of Health Services administrative rule on vaccines and found that DHS has the power to determine which ones students are required to get, which means the agency could add COVID-19 to the list.
Required immunizations protect against polio, tetanus and hepatitis B, among other preventable illnesses, but parents can opt out for “health, religious, or personal conviction reasons,” according to DHS.
“I have no idea whether there’s a movement under foot to do that or not, but I just want it to be on all of our radar screens so we can be tuned in to that and not be caught off guard if something like that were to occur,” Thome said.
Mueller said she expects DHS to release “a lot more guidance” on COVID-19 vaccinations in the coming months. School districts have an interest in thinking about requirements with regard to staffing, she said.
“We have staff who have chosen not to get a vaccination and then become positive and then miss school and put others at risk with quarantining and close contact,” she said, noting the district isn’t able to run “a lot” of 4-year-old kindergarten sections right now.
“It becomes at some point an operational challenge when we have individuals who are not vaccinated, I just don’t know at what point a school district really wants to be in a position to make that a requirement, though,” Mueller said.
Baraboo students over the authorized age, as well as those from area private schools and two other districts, will have an opportunity to be immunized at Baraboo High School mass vaccination clinics expected next month.
The district’s next superintendent, Rainey Briggs, who will be taking over Mueller’s position in July, participated in the meeting virtually but didn’t add to the conversation on vaccines.
