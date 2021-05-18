Mueller: Potential for COVID-19 vaccination requirement in Baraboo schools uncertain

Baraboo School District’s superintendent said Monday she doesn’t know about possible vaccination requirements for COVID-19.

“I don’t know if we’re going to get to a point where schools will be able to require vaccinations of their teachers or students,” Lori Mueller said. “… That seems so foreign right now -- I’m not sure that we’ll see that day, but you know, there’s a lot of things that happened that you didn’t see coming.”

School board member Nancy Thome brought the topic to the district’s policy committee, which she chairs, because she said some private employers may require their staff members to be vaccinated as a condition of employment. Thome, an attorney, said she reviewed the state statute and Wisconsin Department of Health Services administrative rule on vaccines and found that DHS has the power to determine which ones students are required to get, which means the agency could add COVID-19 to the list.

Required immunizations protect against polio, tetanus and hepatitis B, among other preventable illnesses, but parents can opt out for “health, religious, or personal conviction reasons,” according to DHS.

