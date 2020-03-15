Native to Russia, Baraboo High School senior earns rare designation as National Merit Finalist

At 9 years old, Marie Fadeyeva’s life was suddenly upended by a move from her native Russia to Wisconsin.
She thought their trip was a vacation and still remembers the shock she felt when her mother told her they weren’t going back to Russia.
“(It was) like someone takes you and kind of shakes you a little bit and your world kind of spins,” Fadeyeva, now 19, said. “It’s a really big thing to realize that you’re not going to see your family or your friends and you didn’t say goodbye, and you’re kind of disappearing.”
After attending school in Baraboo for third through fifth grade, Fadeyeva moved with her family back to Russia, where she felt “daunted” about whether she’d be able to catch up to her classmates. She did, an accomplishment she attributes to her love of learning.
But in 2016, the summer before her freshman year, her parents gave her another shock when they decided to return to Baraboo. The second move to Wisconsin was almost like 2010 all over again, Fadeyeva said. She didn’t know they’d be staying and thought it was just a summer trip. When her parents broke the news this time, she remembers being excited to see the people she used to know and to experience American high school, a romanticized place that she said lived up her expectations.
Despite the frequent cross-cultural moves, Fadeyeva, now a senior at Baraboo High School, earned the honor of becoming a National Merit Finalist, a distinction given to about 15,000 out of 1.6 million entrants — less than 1% — each year, as well as acceptance into the Ivy League school Columbia University in New York.
Becoming a finalist came unexpectedly, Fadeyeva said, but overall, she’s excited and “very thankful.”
“I think it’s a really big honor, because not a lot of people are chosen for it,” she said. “It made me feel like hard work pays off, I think. … I’m in disbelief, for sure.”
Eugenia Fadeyeva was not surprised when she heard her daughter was a finalist. She said she knows how hard her daughter works to achieve her dreams.
“That’s why I’m just proud of her,” Eugenia Fadeyeva said.
You have free articles remaining.
Even when Marie Fadeyeva was a little girl, she always had drive to achieve, Eugenia Fadeyeva said. She taught her brother, who is three years her junior, the Russian alphabet without her mother’s knowledge at the time, leading him to start reading Russian before he was 4 years old, Eugenia said.
She couldn’t explain exactly why she and her husband decided to return to Wisconsin in 2016 but noted that her children love attending school here. She said she found the small town environment of Baraboo a relief after living in the Moscow area.
According to BHS Principal Glenn Bildsten, Marie Fadeyeva is the second National Merit Finalist the district has had in his seven years here. He helped her with the National Merit application, compiling her academic record and completing rating scales, Bildsten wrote in an email. He described her as a “rare talent.”
“Her drive and motivation has always been inspiring beyond description,” Bildsten wrote. “She is a student that routinely and successfully takes on challenges and leadership opportunities in order to make her school and community a better place to live. The way that she carries herself, always with an ever-present smile and with a positive mindset is a model for others.”
Fadeyeva wrote about overcoming obstacles — specifically, how she found “home” within her hobbies, interests and people wherever she lived — for the National Merit application essay. By joining cross country after moving back to Baraboo, she said she felt like she fit in. Science courses brought out her passion for the subject, theater helped her gain confidence and forensics helped her express herself.
She’ll find out this spring whether she’s awarded the National Merit Scholarship. In the meantime, Fadeyeva can enjoy the knowledge that she’ll be going to Columbia in the fall. News of her early acceptance in December left her “mind blown,” she said.
Though the thought of her daughter going so far away for college is hard to accept, Eugenia Fadeyeva said she’d be proud of her no matter where she went.
“I’m just very proud that she did it, and I think she really deserve it because she put a lot into it,” she said.
Marie Fadeyeva’s studies will focus on biochemistry and possibly sociology. She said she dreams of working in a lab someday and “driving forward human knowledge.”
“Part of it still doesn’t feel real,” Fadeyeva said of getting accepted. She noted that she’s wanted to go to Columbia ever since reading in Michelle Obama’s book that Barack Obama went there. “It was definitely a dream, and now it’s a reality.”
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.