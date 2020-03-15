Native to Russia, Baraboo High School senior earns rare designation as National Merit Finalist

At 9 years old, Marie Fadeyeva’s life was suddenly upended by a move from her native Russia to Wisconsin.

She thought their trip was a vacation and still remembers the shock she felt when her mother told her they weren’t going back to Russia.

“(It was) like someone takes you and kind of shakes you a little bit and your world kind of spins,” Fadeyeva, now 19, said. “It’s a really big thing to realize that you’re not going to see your family or your friends and you didn’t say goodbye, and you’re kind of disappearing.”

After attending school in Baraboo for third through fifth grade, Fadeyeva moved with her family back to Russia, where she felt “daunted” about whether she’d be able to catch up to her classmates. She did, an accomplishment she attributes to her love of learning.

But in 2016, the summer before her freshman year, her parents gave her another shock when they decided to return to Baraboo. The second move to Wisconsin was almost like 2010 all over again, Fadeyeva said. She didn’t know they’d be staying and thought it was just a summer trip. When her parents broke the news this time, she remembers being excited to see the people she used to know and to experience American high school, a romanticized place that she said lived up her expectations.