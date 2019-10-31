Taxpayers affected by the Necedah School District tax levy “should be pleasantly surprised” by the mill rate for the district, according to Necedah District Administrator Tanya Kotlowski.
The Necedah School Board passed the final tax levy at a mill rate of 8.50 at a meeting Oct. 21. The number for the mill rate is lower than what was passed at the annual meeting by 0.06, as state aid increased by $34,000 since then, said Kotlowski.
“It’s slightly modified to be less of a burden on taxpayers,” Kotlowski said. “We have a nice mill rate compared to the conference, (it is) very competitive for the conference.”
The total impact of the tax levy is $4,913,922, which was reduced from the annual meeting by about $34,000. Kotlowski and school board members noted during the meeting the mill rate is much lower than what was projected during the school referendum in 2018.
“It was 10.19 projected at referendum for this time,” Kotlowski said. “Our community supported us at the time, and now we’re coming across as 8.50, so taxpayers should be pleasantly surprised at where there taxes are at compared to where we thought we were going to be at when they voted.”
Voters passed the referendum in the April 3, 2018 election, which allowed the district to exceed the revenue limit mandated by state law by $690,000 in the 2018-2019 school year, and by $750,000 per year for each of the next school years through 2021-2022.
Nursing report
Necedah Schools Nurse Kammy Quinnell provided the annual nursing report to the board during the meeting Oct. 21.
According to Quinnell, between 50 and 60 percent of students in the school have something on their medical report as visits to the nurse went up in the past year.
“We saw an increase in visits, both medical and office, by several hundred, which is not a huge amount,” Quinnell said. “We average 17-19 minutes per student encounter, though some take a minute or two, and some hours.”
Quinnell said the district is working on increasing tracking of “everything.” She also praised the increases in CPR certified employees, which has been raised to 22 this year.
According to Quinnell, the school reached 100 percent on immunizations last year, which takes into account personal and religious waivers.
“There are lots of families with personal and religious on school immunizations,” Quinnell said. “But there are less waivered now than ten years ago when I started.”
The district plans to offer flu shouts to both staff and students on Nov. 22. The Juneau County Health Department comes to the school and offers the shots as part of a mass clinic. Flu shots are not mandatory, so students will only receive the shots with parent permission. Parents who wish to have their child receive the flu shot from the district should look for a consent form that will go home with students before the clinic.
Other action
In other action before the board, the board:
- Recognized students of the term for each grade during the meeting.
- Recognized Mitotec Precision and Necedah Veteran’s Hall for the Wisconsin Association of School Boards Business Honor Roll.
- Recognized Carney Lentz and Mikki Maddox for efforts in putting together the Necedah 100 celebration this summer.
- Reported the third Friday count of students at 707 students in all grades.
