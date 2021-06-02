Neenah Creek Elementary School teachers, students recall fond memories as school closes

The loss of Neenah Creek isn’t only felt by staff and students but members of the Briggsville community.

Along Highway 23 and throughout Briggsville one will see signs reading “Neenah Creek Strong,” symbolizing support for the rural school.

Gina Lidner was still processing the loss of the school on May 26. All six of her children attended Neenah Creek Elementary School. Her youngest is in fifth grade and the last of her children to attend the school. Lidner also worked as a substitute teacher, a secretary and a parent volunteer at Neenah Creek.

“Our kids out there, they become families,” Lidner said.

Lidner has been vocal at recent school board meetings calling for board members to reconsider the decision to close Neenah Creek. She said district officials should have been more vocal about its financial issues so the Briggsville community could help, either by applying for grants or donating their own money to save the school.

She also thought more time should have been given after the April election to look at the district’s financial situation so the community could analyze how to keep it open.