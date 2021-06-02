Neenah Creek Elementary School teachers, students recall fond memories as school closes

Rae Ann Schulz described Neenah Creek Elementary School as “a small community school with a big heart.”
Like many staff and students at the Wisconsin Dells elementary school, Schulz, who works at Neenah Creek as as a librarian and teaching assistant, was sad when she heard the building was closing at the end of this school year. She will miss the family bond staff had with students who attended.
The Briggsville elementary school, 12 miles east of Wisconsin Dells, will close on June 3. It serves K-5 students on the Marquette County side of the Wisconsin Dells School District, including the towns of Douglas, Jackson and New Haven.
All 77 students who attend Neenah Creek will transfer to Spring Hill Elementary School. Staff will transfer to vacant positions within the school district. School officials have not said what will happen to the building once it closes. District Administrator Terry Slack did not return a June 1 email seeking comment about the fate of the school’s building.
Neenah Creek opened in 1993 after Big Spring and Briggsville Elementary School closed. At one time it was an overfill school to transfer elementary students if class sizes were to large at other buildings in the district.
After many years of debating whether or not to close the school, in late April the school board decided to shut Neenah Creek’s doors at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Board members said it was part of cost reduction measures with an anticipated financial deficit for next school year. The decision came three weeks after the district’s proposed $4.8 million referendum failed in the April 6 election.
Finding its way
Principal Felipe Armijo said Neenah Creek was a “school that was in transition” and “trying to find its way” when he arrived there four years ago.
Armijo said Neenah Creek was once a typical rural school. It served those who lived in the area and whose parents farmed for a living.
Neenah Creek has experienced success in its almost three-decade history. In 2007, it received the National Blue Ribbon Award. About a decade after receiving the award, Neenah Creek slumped in the Department of Public Instruction’s state report cards scores. Over the past five years, scores fluctuated between meeting expectations as a three-star school to failing expectations as a one-star school.
It wasn’t until 2017-18, Neenah Creek’s score improved to a four-star school with a 76.7 score. The latest score from the 2018-19 school year showed Neenah Creek received a five-star rating (92.4) moving into the significantly exceeds expectations category. A report card was not given for the 2019-2020 school year due to COVID-19.
Armijo said the aspect that helped Neenah Creek regain success is teachers and support staff working together to help students learn. The school took on a strong goal of teacher collective efficacy shown in research conducted by Professor John Hattie – meaning how well teachers and staff work together as a group to help students become successful and doing whatever possible to prepare them for the next grade level. Staff members and teachers step in wherever possible and work together rather than just staying in their lane.
“It’s how well teachers understand their role and how well they work together as a group,” Armijo said. “They don’t have to get along but they just have to understand they know what they do this year moves to the next year.”
Schulz, who’s worked at Neenah Creek for five years, believes the small class sizes and all staff and students working together contributed to the school’s success.
“We’re a team,” she said.
While Neenah Creek had many programs, Armijo believes it was the teacher collective efficacy that was its shining star.
“It’s the system,” Armijo said. “The gardens (program) and all those things are wonderful but they don’t necessarily move kids academically, you need to have that teacher collective efficacy if you are going to make up ground.”
Reflection
Mary Popp has worked at Neenah Creek for six years, starting as a teaching assistant and now serves as an administrative assistant. Four of her children attended Neenah Creek. Popp loves the small class sizes and the family aspect of the school, which she will miss the most.
“When you come into Neenah Creek you enter in a family; everybody knows each other, we all know each other’s names,” Popp said. “I’m going to miss it. Just the feeling when you walk into our doors.”
Fourth Grade Teacher Hannah Catterson called the closing “bittersweet” between missing Neenah Creek and the excitement of taking the lessons she’s learned from her time there to a new opportunity as a second grade teacher with the district.
“It’s sad but we’re enjoying the last few days together and we’re all taking this adventure over into town as a whole school,” Catterson said.
She’s learned how to involve the community in the classroom with the Briggsville community being very tight knit.
“It’s taught me that community is always important no matter where you go,” Catterson said.
Catterson reflected on her own growth as a teacher during the three years she’s worked at Neenah Creek. She said it was her second teaching job and she grew as a teacher through the school’s teamwork.
Ten-year-old Trevor Paulson, a fourth grade student at Neenah Creek, said he is sad the elementary school is closing because he’s attended since kindergarten. While he’s trying to spend as much time with his friends at Neenah Creek as the school year winds down, he’s excited to see Spring Hill Elementary School. Many other students who attend Neenah Creek also expressed the same feelings as they prepare to transition to a new school in September.
Community loss
The loss of Neenah Creek isn’t only felt by staff and students but members of the Briggsville community.
Along Highway 23 and throughout Briggsville one will see signs reading “Neenah Creek Strong,” symbolizing support for the rural school.
Gina Lidner was still processing the loss of the school on May 26. All six of her children attended Neenah Creek Elementary School. Her youngest is in fifth grade and the last of her children to attend the school. Lidner also worked as a substitute teacher, a secretary and a parent volunteer at Neenah Creek.
“Our kids out there, they become families,” Lidner said.
Lidner has been vocal at recent school board meetings calling for board members to reconsider the decision to close Neenah Creek. She said district officials should have been more vocal about its financial issues so the Briggsville community could help, either by applying for grants or donating their own money to save the school.
She also thought more time should have been given after the April election to look at the district’s financial situation so the community could analyze how to keep it open.
“I think as a community we may not have been able to fix it, but as a community we definitely would have moved heaven and earth to try to fix the situation,” she said.
Lidner said Neenah Creek has a welcoming atmosphere and the teachers were invested in helping students. She reflected on the many programs and memories created at the school, like staff wearing many hats to step in wherever possible, the greenhouse program, concerts in the park and many celebrations and ceremonies held at the building.
“That’s why I think the Briggsville community is sad that the school is closing and trying to figure out what’s going to come next for that building,” Lidner said. “I think we know we have something special out here.”
Lidner said she would like to see the school turned into something to serve the Briggsville community in a new way, like a charter school or a larger garden program.
Susan Hilliard, a Briggsville resident, said the community will gather at 11 a.m. June 3 at the barn on Highway X across the street from the school as the buses leave for the last time. The Briggsville American Legion and Fire Department will be present, she said.
Hillard’s own three children attended Neenah Creek and she was the town of Douglas chairperson when the school was built. She helped mediate the sale of the property where the building sits so Neenah Creek could be built.
“We’re just very sad that this all transpired but we didn’t expect this,” Hilliard said.
New adventures
Neenah Creek is simultaneously celebrating the end of the school year and the school closing. While it’s an emotional time for both students and staff, Armijo said teachers and staff have handled news of the closure well.
“Teachers still had to teach, teachers still have to continue to move forward,” Armijo said. “I’m just so proud of how professionally these guys have handled the announcement of the closure of Neenah Creek and still continuing to do their professional job of teaching students.”
Armijo said the school did everything within its power to control aspects it could control. Moving from a one-star to a five-star school and quality teaching was something staff could control. The board’s decision to close the building was something beyond their control.
“Our teachers and staff, me as a principal, we did everything we could do to move kids forward and make this the best school it could be,” he said. “The decisions of the school board are above us. They are decisions they make for the community and that’s their job. That’s part of their world.”
Armijo is sad Neenah Creek is closing and will miss working with the students and teachers. But, he is happy staff will be moved to other positions within the district.
“There are places where a school closes down and folks don’t get a shot at another job, they just go out the door,” he said. “It’s a great thing I see on the other side is that each staff member has been given an opportunity to find their next journey.”
Rather than dwell on the negatives of losing the school, staff and students are focusing on moving on to a new adventure when they come back to school in September. It’s a phrase staff have adopted and are teaching students to move forward and grow as individuals from the loss.
“We love consistency but change happens everywhere you go and this is a change,” Armijo said.
Staff and teachers are pushing the idea to themselves and students that it’s on to the next adventure in life.
“It’s sad, it’s hard. But we are going on to new adventures next year and we’re staying positive for the students,” Popp said. “That’s what we keep telling them is on to new adventures (and) we are doing it together.”
