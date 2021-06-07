New Baraboo superintendent: Building across from BHS full of potential for 'project-based learning'

The building across the street from Baraboo High School will be repurposed for educational uses the school district is still working to determine as it transitions to new leadership.
Outgoing District Administrator Lori Mueller originally intended for the former Knights of Columbus property to provide an alternative learning environment for students who struggle in traditional classrooms, said Mike Kohlman, chairman of the Baraboo School Board’s Buildings, Grounds and Transportation Committee. He said Rainey Briggs, who officially takes over as superintendent July 1, will make the final decisions on use and staffing.
Challenging the language
Briggs said he has “project-based learning” in mind, which encapsulates a variety of ways the district can meet individual students’ needs and puts the focus on their interests. While it’s an alternative learning style, he challenged that language.
“I just want to challenge us to think about alt ed as not a deficit-based way of thinking about our students,” Briggs said.
When people hear the term alternative education, they assume special education or students with behavioral challenges, but “that’s not how it should be,” he said. It also makes it sound like those students aren’t welcome in other school buildings, Briggs said, and he doesn’t want students to be segregated.
“That’s not how we should be functioning, but it’s also about making sure that the opportunities for students are there for them to grow, for them to have their needs met, to be engaged in schools in the best possible way for them to be successful,” he said.
He sees the building as a potential space for all students.
“There’s no particular student that I would say is geared towards that building,” he said. “I think all 3,000 of our students could possibly utilize that space.”
Its location at 1015 Draper St. is particularly conducive to use by middle and high schoolers, who could get there simply by walking down the street, but Briggs said he didn’t want to limit its potential for serving other students as well, such as for elementary classroom field trips.
“There’s great opportunity and a great vision for that space in terms of the creation of it,” he said.
Briggs said he plans to discuss potential building names with the district’s administrative team and possibly get students’ input on the name and use of the space as well.
“I want to make this as student-centered as possible,” Briggs said.
Director of Student Services Michele Yates-Wickus said she doesn’t anticipate the new building affecting special education services. Some special education students use programs outside of the district based on their individual education plans, but that’s rare and won’t change because of the new building, she said.
Property background
The school district purchased the four-tenths-of-an-acre property and building for $200,000 after local residents approved it at the annual meeting in October. It was financed by Community First Bank over three years with an 0.837% interest rate, “so it’s almost like free money,” Kohlman said.
He said district leaders looked at the building when they heard the Knights of Columbus wanted to sell partially because of a “general rule of thumb.”
“Whenever a piece of property that’s contiguous with yours is available to purchase, you really should seriously consider whether it might fit a need you have right now or in the future, because you’re not going to get that chance again,” Kohlman said.
Costs
It’s slated for a little more than $323,000 in repairs and upgrades, according to Kohlman. In May, the school board approved using as much as $355,000 on the project from the district’s projected fiscal year-end balance.
The most expensive items include renovating the bathrooms and entrance to make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, redoing the interior stairs so they meet current building codes, putting on a new roof, upgrading the electrical and HVAC systems and creating a secure entrance.
Between utilities and custodial staff and supplies, the district estimated annual operational costs to range $10,000-11,500. That will be paid from the general fund, Kohlman said.
LSC Communications, which closed its Baraboo facility last year, donated office furniture which will be used in the new building, he said, adding, "It was really generous of them."
Dan O’Brien, the district’s building and grounds director, said the building should be ready for use by this fall and will be able to hold up to 49 people.
Staffing won’t cost the district any extra money, except for a new part-time custodian. Briggs said he thinks existing employees will be able to staff it, though he didn’t rule out the possibility of hiring new staff in the future if there is a new need based on the district’s enrollment and use of the space.
If the building serves middle and high school students, Kohlman said there won’t be any additional transportation costs due to its proximity to those buildings.