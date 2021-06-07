New Baraboo superintendent: Building across from BHS full of potential for 'project-based learning'

“That’s not how we should be functioning, but it’s also about making sure that the opportunities for students are there for them to grow, for them to have their needs met, to be engaged in schools in the best possible way for them to be successful,” he said.

He sees the building as a potential space for all students.

“There’s no particular student that I would say is geared towards that building,” he said. “I think all 3,000 of our students could possibly utilize that space.”

Its location at 1015 Draper St. is particularly conducive to use by middle and high schoolers, who could get there simply by walking down the street, but Briggs said he didn’t want to limit its potential for serving other students as well, such as for elementary classroom field trips.

“There’s great opportunity and a great vision for that space in terms of the creation of it,” he said.

Briggs said he plans to discuss potential building names with the district’s administrative team and possibly get students’ input on the name and use of the space as well.

“I want to make this as student-centered as possible,” Briggs said.

