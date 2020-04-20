New compensation scale for Beaver Dam teachers takes a step forward

The proposed wages for a new teacher would start at $42,000. Currently it is just below $40,000. They would get additional dollar amounts each year for advanced degrees. For example, a new teacher with a master’s degree would make $46,000.

Malkovich said the consumer price index would then be applied to it each year as a percentage increase each year. There also would be a longevity stipend that would be given out in milestone years: $500 for five years, $1,000 for 10 years, $1,500 for 15 years and so on. The pay structure would max out after a teacher makes around $76,000, but could be higher for those with additional degrees.

Malkovich said that the new structure will be adding $2,000 for every year a teacher is registered as Nationally Board Certified.

Teachers will not see a decrease in their salary next year, and staff who have been in the district for at least eight years also will go up a level based on their experience with teachers at the end of the pay structure receiving a $1,000 stipend.

Changing the pay structure will be more costly the first year, but Malkovich said it is more sustainable for the district in the long run.

“The steps have not been sustainable, but the level movement will be more sustainable,” Malkovich said.