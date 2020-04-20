New compensation scale for Beaver Dam teachers takes a step forward

The possible new compensation scale for Beaver Dam teachers was presented to Beaver Dam school board Monday night during a board workshop, a month before the board will vote on the new structure.
Anne-Marie Malkovich, director of business services for the Beaver Dam Unified School District, spoke to the board over YouTube and said the compensation team comprised of three school board members, three administrators and five certified staff members has met seven times since November.
The compensation group will look at other incentives including the benefit package, but said the priority was to look at how the pay scale could be completed to allow for annual raises.
Traditionally, teachers have been paid on “step and lane” salary schedules. The schedule allows teacher to both earn raise based on experience and the lanes for educational credits and degrees.
Malkovich said many school districts have already went away from that salary schedule.
A meeting was held by the district in March where staff attended and spoke about some concerns they had about changes in the salary structure.
“We had some good feedback from the staff and did make adjustments to that draft,” Malkovich said.
The certified staff for the district will be emailed information about Monday’s workshop in order to provide additional comments to the district, Malkovich said. However one key difference to the new salary structure is adding five additional levels so the staff could make up to $76,000 at the end of the additional wage increases for the teachers.
The proposed wages for a new teacher would start at $42,000. Currently it is just below $40,000. They would get additional dollar amounts each year for advanced degrees. For example, a new teacher with a master’s degree would make $46,000.
Malkovich said the consumer price index would then be applied to it each year as a percentage increase each year. There also would be a longevity stipend that would be given out in milestone years: $500 for five years, $1,000 for 10 years, $1,500 for 15 years and so on. The pay structure would max out after a teacher makes around $76,000, but could be higher for those with additional degrees.
Malkovich said that the new structure will be adding $2,000 for every year a teacher is registered as Nationally Board Certified.
Teachers will not see a decrease in their salary next year, and staff who have been in the district for at least eight years also will go up a level based on their experience with teachers at the end of the pay structure receiving a $1,000 stipend.
Changing the pay structure will be more costly the first year, but Malkovich said it is more sustainable for the district in the long run.
“The steps have not been sustainable, but the level movement will be more sustainable,” Malkovich said.
As years go by the level movement will allow for bases wages to be changed as well without destroying the structure of the new pay structure.
The Beaver Dam Unified School District board of education may make a decision about the new pay structure at its May 11 school board meeting.
