New director: Madison College-Portage students want more face-to-face interaction

So far during enrollment, students appear to favor a hybrid option over entirely in person or entirely online, and the college's Classroom Live technology gives students the option to join the classroom from anywhere via a laptop or come onto the campus and join in with their peers, Marquardt said. For the fall, 60% of courses have a Classroom Live option.

“We are now really examining what went well because we made a large investment to our infrastructure to offer classes during COVID,” Marquardt said, citing Classroom Live learning upgrades that connected students across multiple campuses with one instructor. “The sound system is phenomenal -- it sounds like you’re in a movie theater with surround sound and it’s very engaging. We’ve joked that you won’t be able to get away with anything in the back of the classroom because the instructor will be able to hear it now.”

Marquardt said that high school students enrolled in the Start College Now program, in particular, have frequently stated that they enjoy completing courses online.

“It really makes you wonder how that will translate in the coming years as those students transition to college,” Marquardt said. “Will we have a large segment of students who experienced the virtual formats in their 10th, 11th and 12th grades and will they want to keep that going?”