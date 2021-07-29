New director: Madison College-Portage students want more face-to-face interaction

Surveyed students said they want more in-person instruction at Madison College’s Portage campus in the 2021-22 school year and the college listened.
“I think they missed each other,” said Shawna Marquardt, regional director for the Portage and Reedsburg campuses. “Students here missed that face-to-face interaction and working in collaboration. It’s nice to have an instructor right in front of you when you have questions, because certain courses just translate better in person.”
Marquardt, who replaced the retired Jim Falco as director earlier this month, said all Portage courses this year will have at least some in-person component available to students after courses during the 2020-21 school year were held mostly online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Student services including tutors, academic advisors and library services will also return as in-person offerings for the fall semester, which begins Aug. 30.
Students for several months have been surveyed online as well as during their interactions with academic advisors regarding their preferences for mode of instruction, Marquardt said, with 55% stating they would like an in-person component to their courses.
The college, however, will also continue to provide students with the option to complete some courses entirely online except for those with hands-on, laboratory components.
So far during enrollment, students appear to favor a hybrid option over entirely in person or entirely online, and the college's Classroom Live technology gives students the option to join the classroom from anywhere via a laptop or come onto the campus and join in with their peers, Marquardt said. For the fall, 60% of courses have a Classroom Live option.
“We are now really examining what went well because we made a large investment to our infrastructure to offer classes during COVID,” Marquardt said, citing Classroom Live learning upgrades that connected students across multiple campuses with one instructor. “The sound system is phenomenal -- it sounds like you’re in a movie theater with surround sound and it’s very engaging. We’ve joked that you won’t be able to get away with anything in the back of the classroom because the instructor will be able to hear it now.”
Marquardt said that high school students enrolled in the Start College Now program, in particular, have frequently stated that they enjoy completing courses online.
“It really makes you wonder how that will translate in the coming years as those students transition to college,” Marquardt said. “Will we have a large segment of students who experienced the virtual formats in their 10th, 11th and 12th grades and will they want to keep that going?”
During the pandemic, Madison College purchased more laptops and mobile hotspots that allow students to connect a computer or tablet to their phone’s internet service and the college will continue to provide these items for checkout during the fall semester, Marquardt said. “We’re staying diverse -- we want to meet the students wherever they’re at. Our students will have the option to pick whatever they feel comfortable with.”
Declining enrollment in the Portage Community School District ultimately hurts enrollment at Madison College, which is actively seeking ways to engage Portage youth, Marquardt said. The college held summer camps for 45 middle and high school students from the region in July at the Portage Enterprise Center and will next hold an EMS camp for eighth-grade to high school junior students Aug. 17-19, which will also be held at the Portage Enterprise Center.
Portage Campus Manager Linda Nellen said, "I think everybody was scared during the pandemic and other things in life may have gotten in the way of school. ... I believe that everyone believes in the value of education and they will find a way to get it back on their list of priorities."
Marquardt, who previously served the college as a lead advisor for a federal grant program, said the campus is heavily promoting the fact it's open in addition to fall offerings and is optimistic that enrollment for the fall semester will improve in the coming weeks.
Enrollments are down, "but an important point to consider is that the technical college enrolls students year round," Marquardt said, so the college will likely get better idea of where it stands in a post-pandemic landscape following the 2021-22 school year.
“We are seeing an uptick in certain programs,” Marquardt said. “We’re seeing more interest in jobs that were considered essential workers during the pandemic, in nursing, law enforcement and EMT. … We’re excited to see where we will stand after this big push (for enrollment).”
GALLERY: Portage student-athletes improve in district's Strength and Conditioning Course
Photos of the final two sessions of the Portage Summer Strength and Conditioning Course at Portage High School on Thursday, July 22. The course, conducted by new strength and conditioning coach Matt Denure, garnered tons of attendees from grades 7-12 over the six-week period.
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.