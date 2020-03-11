New Lisbon athletic fields currently under budget by $40,000

Construction on the new athletic fields at New Lisbon Schools is nearing completion as the project remains under budget.

New Lisbon District Administrator Dennis Birr provided an update to the New Lisbon School Board on the progress of the project at a meeting March 9. According to Birr, the construction is currently under budget by about $40,000.

Birr said the project is under budget in part due to the efforts of construction firm Market and Johnson, who when faced with an unexpected cost have found savings in other areas.

“The fields have been pretty cost neutral through this point,” Birr said.

Work still remaining on the project includes pouring blacktop, surfacing the track, fencing, and grass seeding on the softball field. The seeding was scheduled for fall 2019 for both the softball and football fields, however weather issues forced the delay of the softball field after the football field was seeded.

According to Birr, a possibility for the remaining funds is to continue the fencing to surround the baseball field, though he cautioned against committing to additional fencing until more of the project is finished.

“Some districts spend money you think you have, then you don’t have it,” Birr said.

