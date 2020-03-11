New Lisbon athletic fields currently under budget by $40,000

Construction on the new athletic fields at New Lisbon Schools is nearing completion as the project remains under budget.
New Lisbon District Administrator Dennis Birr provided an update to the New Lisbon School Board on the progress of the project at a meeting March 9. According to Birr, the construction is currently under budget by about $40,000.
Birr said the project is under budget in part due to the efforts of construction firm Market and Johnson, who when faced with an unexpected cost have found savings in other areas.
“The fields have been pretty cost neutral through this point,” Birr said.
Work still remaining on the project includes pouring blacktop, surfacing the track, fencing, and grass seeding on the softball field. The seeding was scheduled for fall 2019 for both the softball and football fields, however weather issues forced the delay of the softball field after the football field was seeded.
According to Birr, a possibility for the remaining funds is to continue the fencing to surround the baseball field, though he cautioned against committing to additional fencing until more of the project is finished.
“Some districts spend money you think you have, then you don’t have it,” Birr said.
You have free articles remaining.
Besides the fields project, the district is also working to update security cameras in the school buildings. According to Birr, the cameras are installed, but officials are still working to get them online. The update to the cameras was paid for with money from the school safety grants.
Family engagement
Participation in a district held family engagement event March 6 from 10 a.m. to noon exceeded expectations, with about 170 participants. Participation was expected to be about 40 participants.
The event featured face painting, student work displays, a book fair, a butter making demonstration, and a make your own bookmark class.
Other activities included two sessions of a dinosaur hunt, provided by the Milwaukee Public Museum, where attendees made their own fossils, excavated dinosaur eggs, and learned about dinosaurs. Home Depot provided two sessions of a make your own table top hockey game workshop, with over 70 kits provided for free from the company.
Other action
In other action before the board, the board:
- Approved the resignations of Desi Anderson, part time kitchen aide, and Ashley Hoppman, custodian.
- Approved the transfer of Christy Johnson from part time kitchen aide to full time custodian.
- Approved the hiring of Darian Schneider and Danielle Klinker as part time kitchen aides.
- Approved a safety patrol trip for six students to Washington DC.
- Approved vouchers in the amount of $253,601.64.
- Approved the annual CESA 5 contract for services in the amount of $482,481.42, a reduction from the current contract amount of $499,189.51.
- Noted a reminder that 4K early registration is April 17, with sessions from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.